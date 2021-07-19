One injured in rollover accident outside Rothsay

Two Georgia men and a Florida woman were involved in a one-car rollover accident around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, July 18, west of Rothsay, Minnesota. 

The driver, 36-year-old Montrel Lamar Cook of Forest Park, Georgia, was traveling west of I-94 when the vehicle veered off the road into the left shoulder and rolled, landing on its wheels, according to a Minnesota State Patrol incident report. 

Passenger Frank Vincent Davis, 33, of Jonesboro, Georgia, was uninjured, though he was not wearing a seatbelt, the report stated. Passenger Veronica Fields Monica, 42, of West Palm Beach, Florida, received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Sanford Medical Center.

Both Cook and Monica were wearing their seatbelts. No alcohol was involved, the report stated. 

Rothsay Fire and Rescue and Barnesville Ambulance responded to the incident. 

