One killed in Ransom County crash Friday

A 58-year-old man from Sheldon, North Dakota, was killed Friday, Aug. 30 in a crash three miles south of Enderlin, North Dakota.
North Dakota Highway Patrol reports a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche driven by the man was traveling west on 135th Avenue Southeast at 12:28 p.m. Aug. 30. A 1999 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by Nicholas Wall, 28, also of Sheldon, North Dakota, was southbound on 57th Street Southeast.
The Avalanche pickup failed to yield at the intersection and collided with the southbound Ram pickup. After the collision both vehicles came to rest in the ditch southwest of the intersection. The driver of the Avalanche was pronounced dead on the scene, the highway patrol reports.
Wall was transported to the Lisbon Hospital. Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt, and airbags in both vehicles did deploy. No charges will be filed.
The accident remains under investigation. The name of the deceased is expected to be released later Saturday after notification of family.
Agencies responding to the scene were Ransom County Sheriff’s Office, Enderlin first responders, Lisbon ambulance, Lisbon Police Department, Enderlin Fire/Rescue and the highway patrol.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.