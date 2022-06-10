One last look at Wahpeton’s city elections

Fourteen individuals are running for office in Wahpeton. Nearly half of them will be defeated Tuesday, June 14.
Voters citywide will determine Wahpeton’s next mayor, two at-large city council members and three at-large park board commissioners. Voters in Wahpeton’s first and third wards will also determine their community’s specific city council member. In both cases, the ward candidate has no formal opposition and is the likely winner of his or her specific election.
Elsewhere, four is the magic number. Four individuals, including two incumbents, are running for the park board. Four individuals, including two incumbents, are running for the at-large council positions. Four individuals, including the incumbent, two council members and a lawyer, are running for mayor.
Whether the mayor or a ward candidate, all eight winning individuals will be elected to four-year terms in office.
Now that the preamble is out of the way, who are the candidates? All of their comments come from previous Daily News articles.
Wahpeton Mayor:
Steve Dale, Wahpeton’s current mayor, was first to declare his run. Dale, appointed in 2017 and elected in 2018, announced his bid in February.
His platform includes economic development and population growth.
“Momentum is part of progress,” Dale said. “Wahpeton is positioned for growth and success. I believe I am well-suited to continue to lead the team.”
Councilman Jason Goltz, 2nd Ward, announced his mayoral campaign in March. Available housing and a partnership with North Dakota State College of Science are among Goltz’s priorities.
“It’s going to be very important for the city to work with the college. Having those classrooms filled with students is going to be important for both of us,” Goltz said.
Councilman at large Brett Lambrecht was next, also announcing his mayoral bid in March. He’s running to, among other things, improve city streets and increase communication between government and citizens.
“We need to look at past history for an improved future. Good progress will come from working with all members of the city population,” Lambrecht said.
Lawyer Nicholas Nelson announced he would run for mayor in April. What he called the local overuse of special assessments, which he has vowed to completely veto, is among the reasons Nelson is running.
“I will be the standout candidate for those that oppose the overuse of special assessments, lockdowns and mandates,” Nelson said.
Wahpeton City Council member, at large:
Incumbent Kelly McNary was the first declared candidate. He also announced his re-election bid in March.
“I believe I’ve been a good voice for the community and can continue to do that,” McNary said.
Incumbent Lane Wateland followed McNary, declaring his re-election campaign in April.
“I want to be around to allow for smooth sailing and have (housing and commercial projects) hit the ground running,” Wateland said.
April also included campaign announcements from first-time candidates Cory Unruh and Nicole Colón.
“At 52 years old, I’m getting to broaden my horizons,” Unruh said. “I call Wahpeton the two-minute town. Everything’s two minutes away.”
“My focuses are community engagement, sustainability and sources of activities for low-income children,” Colón said.
Wahpeton City Council member, wards:
Chad Perdue is running to represent the 1st Ward. He is expected to succeed Abby Carlson, who is retiring from the council.
“I say you should stand up and let your voice be heard,” Perdue said in March. “If you want to make a change, be the change.”
Incumbent Tiana Bohn is running to represent the 3rd Ward. She announced her re-election campaign in March.
“We’ve seen a lot of housing starts, a lot of construction projects in our infrastructure improvement arena,” Bohn said. “It’s just continuing that work that we’ve started.”
Wahpeton Park Board commissioner, at large:
Incumbent Brian Watson, appointed in 2021, said in March that he would run for his first four-year term on the board.
“I think that our programs should be available to everyone, no matter what their age is,” Watson said. “I think we do a good job of that, but to maintain this and keep it going, I think that’s important.”
Watson was followed by resident Zach Hatting, resident Cortney Mann and incumbent Debra Tobias, who all declared his or her campaigns in April. Tobias has been a commissioner for nearly 14 years, joking that “Obama and I got sworn in on the same day.”
“The community support for recreation is phenomenal. We truly have something for everyone, whether it’s visitors and residents,” Hatting said.
“I’ve loved working with the kids, helping our youth grow their programs and watching our community grow. It’s a bright future and I love it,” Mann said.
“I love kids (and) I’ve been involved with sports forever. It’s been a great journey and I want to continue it,” Tobias said.
Remember:
In person voting in Wahpeton on June 14 will only take place from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Wahpeton Event Center, 995 21st Ave. N.
Daily News will have live election night coverage, including comments from winning candidates, beginning at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Results will be posted on Facebook, Twitter and www.wahpetondailynews.com.
