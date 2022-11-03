Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Daily News, as a public service, has information on voting centers in Richland County, North Dakota.
We also will answer some questions on voting procedure and give a last rundown of the ballot in Richland County.
All voting centers will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Election Day
Seven voting centers in Richland County will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Daily News previously reported. The voting centers are:
• Colfax Community Center, 209 Broadway St. S, Colfax, North Dakota
• Fairmount Community Center, 113 Main Ave, Fairmount, North Dakota
• Hankinson Community Center, 112 Main Ave. S., Hankinson, North Dakota
• Lidgerwood American Legion Hall, 23 Wiley Ave. N, Lidgerwood, North Dakota
• Mooreton Community Center, 201 Mooreton Ave. S., Mooreton, North Dakota
• Wahpeton Event Center, 995 21st Ave. N, Wahpeton
• Wyndmere Fire Hall, 306 Cedar Ave., Wyndmere, North Dakota
If you are returning an absentee ballot, it must be placed into the envelope provided, signed and returned to the Richland County Auditor’s Office by 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7. The auditor’s office is located in the Richland County Courthouse, 418 Second Ave. N., Wahpeton. An absentee ballot may be mailed to the auditor’s office, given to the office by using the secure drop box outside the courthouse or returned in person to the auditor’s office.
You’ve got questions, we’ve got answers
I live in ____, can I vote in _____?
Yes, any qualified elector residing in Richland County can use any vote center in Richland County on Election Day.
I applied for an absentee ballot and received one. After that, I decided that I want to vote at a voting center on Election Day, so I never sent in my absentee ballot. Is that okay?
Yes. So long as your absentee ballot wasn’t already turned in, you are still able to vote in person at a voting center on Election Day.
I’m a new resident of Richland County. Can I still vote?
If you have been a resident of Richland County for at least 30 days and have documentation proving your residency, you can vote. If your driver’s license does not adequately establish your county residency, you may present a utility bill, bank statement or pay stub. Voting is available to qualified electors including residents. Non-residents currently living in Richland County on work visas are ineligible.
What’s on the ballot?
Richland County electors will cast their votes for a:
• U.S. Senator, six-year term; either Rick Becker, I-N.D., Katrina Christiansen, Dem-NPL-N.D., or the incumbent, John Hoeven, R-N.D.
• Representative in Congress, two-year term; either the incumbent, Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., or Cara Mund, I-N.D.
• State Senator, District 25, four-year term; either the incumbent, Larry Luick, R-District 25, or Jim Dotzenrod, Dem-NPL-District 25, former District 26 senator
• State Representative, District 25, two seats, four-year term; any two of the following: incumbent Cindy Beck, R-District 25, incumbent Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, or Kathy Skroch, R-District 25, former District 26 representative
• Secretary of State, four-year term; either Michael Howe, R-N.D., Jeffrey Powell, Dem-NPL-N.D., or Charles Tuttle, I-N.D.
• Attorney General, four-year term; either Timothy Charles (Tim) Lamb, Dem-NPL-N.D., or the incumbent, Drew Wrigley, R-N.D.; Wrigley was appointed to his office by Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., earlier in 2022
• Agriculture Commissioner, four-year term; either Fintan L. Dooley, Dem-NPL-N.D., or the incumbent, Doug Goehring, R-N.D.
• Public Service Commissioner, six-year term; either the incumbent, Julie Fedorchak, R-N.D., or Melanie Moniz, Dem-NPL-N.D.
• Public Service Commissioner, unexpired four-year term; either Trygve Hammer, Dem-NPL-N.D., or the incumbent, Sheri Haugen-Hoffart, R-N.D.; Haugen-Hoffart was appointed to her office by Gov. Burgum earlier in 2022
• Tax Commissioner, four-year term; incumbent Brian Kroshus, R-N.D., is running in an uncontested race; Kroshus was appointed to his office by Gov. Burgum earlier in 2022
• Justice of the North Dakota Supreme Court, 10-year term; incumbent Daniel J. Crothers, nonpartisan, is running in an uncontested race
• Judge of the District Court No. 2 Southeast, six-year term, nonpartisan office; Paul Murphy is running against Nick Thornton
• Richland County Commissioner at large, three seats, four-year term; any three of the following nonpartisan individuals: incumbent Sid Berg, incumbent Nathan Berseth, incumbent Rowland (Rollie) Ehlert and Terry Goerger
• Richland County State’s Attorney, four-year term; incumbent Megan Kummer, nonpartisan, is running in an uncontested race
• Richland County Sheriff, four-year term, nonpartisan office; Chief Deputy Gary Ruhl is running against Deputy Jason Weber
• Director, Garrison Diversion Conservancy, four-year term; incumbent Kelly Klosterman, nonpartisan, is running in an uncontested race
• County Official Newspaper, four-year term, nonpartisan title; Daily News is running in an uncontested race
Richland County electors will also cast their votes on North Dakota:
• Constitutional Measure No. 1, determining whether or not term limits should apply to state senators, state representatives and the governor
• Statutory Measure No. 2, determining whether or not the production, processing and sale of cannabis and the production and use of various forms of cannabis by individuals age 21 and older should be allowed
Daily News and News Monitor will provide live Election Night coverage online on Tuesday, Nov. 8 and recaps in our print editions.