One trial scheduled, another cancelled

A May 2023 trial has been scheduled for Roberto Corona Eguiza, 41, the Veblen, South Dakota, man who faces two class B felony charges related to a May 2022 deadly crash in Richland County, North Dakota.
Eguiza has been charged with two class B felony counts of duty in an accident involving death, Daily News previously reported. His case most recently came before Richland County District Court on Nov. 10, 2022.
“Based on a North Dakota Highway Patrol investigation, Eguiza allegedly drove a vehicle involved in an accident that resulted in the deaths of two people, negligently failed to immediately stop or return with the vehicle as close as possible to the scene of the accident and failed to give information and render aid as required by the North Dakota Century Code,” Daily News previously reported.
The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Corey Volesky, 45, Wyndmere, North Dakota, and the passenger was Amber Krause Volesky, 40, also of Wyndmere, Daily News also previously reported. Neither were wearing helmets, the North Dakota Highway Patrol also reported. The Voleskys were husband and wife and were traveling to their home in Wyndmere, Forum News Service previously reported.
The incident took place on North Dakota Highway 11, near mile marker 159, in Richland County. According to the complaint, a Toyota pickup rear-ended the motorcycle, causing front-end damage to the pickup and rear-end damage to the motorcycle.
Attorney Peter Wold has been retained for Eguiza, court records state. The Richland County State’s Attorney’s Office represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presides.
According to a criminal complaint, Eguiza called Eugenio Reyes Pecina, 43, to pick him up from a wooded, grassy area near the crash site. In July 2022, Pecina entered a not guilty plea to a class C felony charge of hindering law enforcement. Pecina is represented by retained attorney Alexander Reichert and his case most recently appeared before Judge Cruff on Nov. 7, 2022.
Neither Eguiza nor Pecina are currently confined in the Richland County Jail, Wahpeton.
Defendant in liquor store cases enters amended guilty pleas
David John Miller, 61, Wahpeton, entered amended guilty pleas to five felony and misdemeanor charges on Nov. 7, 2022. Because of this, trials that were scheduled to begin on Nov. 15 were cancelled.
Miller had been charged with one count each of class B felony criminal mischief, class B misdemeanor driving under the influence and class B misdemeanor theft related to a June 26, 2022 incident at 210 Wine and Spirits in Wahpeton.
“He allegedly intentionally drove his motor vehicle into 210 Wine and Spirits, causing more than $10,000 in damages, before taking a $30 bottle of Jim Beam from the wreckage and started drinking from it,” Daily News previously reported.
Miller had also been charged with one count each of class B felony attempted robbery and class A misdemeanor disobedience of a judicial order related to a July 2, 2022 incident at 210 Wine and Spirits.
“(He) allegedly intentionally engaged in conduct which constituted a substantial threat towards willfully inflicting or attempting to inflict bodily injury upon another or threatening or menacing another with imminent bodily injury and possessing or pretending to possess a firearm, destructive device, or other dangerous weapon in the course of committing a theft,” Daily News previously reported.
A bail order issued on June 28, 2022 prohibited Miller from having contact with 210 Wine and Spirits and any and all employees, Daily News previously reported.
Public Defender Erica Chisholm represents Miller. The Richland County State’s Attorney’s Office represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presides.
Miller is currently confined in the Richland County Jail, Wahpeton.