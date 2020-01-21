One year into “One Minnesota”

Gov. Tim Walz, a rural Democrat, ran on the campaign theme, “One Minnesota.” He and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan took office in January 2019 and began their four-year-term in the Minnesota governor’s office. The duo has taken on many initiatives throughout the state such as investing in schools, protecting access to health care and ensuring liveable communities.
Daily News took a look at moments from his first year in office that shows a glimpse into the next three years.
Budget
In May 2019, a bipartisan budget agreement was passed that allowed for investment into education, health care and communities. Walz, Speaker of the House Melissa Hortman (Democrat) and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka (Republican) signed the Global Agreement and Conference Committee Framework.
The bill allocates funding for general education, economic development, public safety, transportation, healthcare accessibility and expanding broadband throughout the state, specifically in rural areas.
According to the governor’s office, this was the first time in more than 40 years that a legislative budget passed without a veto from a governor and the first time in over a decade that a governor was able to reach a bipartisan biennial budget deal with the Minnesota State Legislature on time. However, approving the budget required a special session to prevent a government shutdown. It wasn’t easy for the governor to push this through in time.
According to Minnesota Public Radio (MPR) News, lawmakers were negotiating into the night before the budgets deadline. The Senate approved a Republican plan for preventing a state government shutdown if the stalemate between two parties continued. This challenged Walz and House Democrats to agree to terms or be blamed for a shutdown.
The Senate GOP’s original budget proposal had none of the tax increases sought by Walz and House Democrats which was a large pushback in negotiations. The tax increases were designed to go into education, health care, transportation, public safety and other programs.
“Today we proved that a divided government can work for the betterment of the people we serve,” Hortman said, regarding the ultimate $48 billion budget agreed upon.
Education
Walz signed an E-12 education budget bill into law investing $543 million in Minnesota schools.
“Minnesotans know investing in our children is investing in the future,” Walz said. “As a former teacher, I am proud to sign this bill to increase our investment in Minnesota’s students and improve our schools. This is only the beginning. We won’t stop until every child in Minnesota receives a high-quality education, regardless of their race or ZIP code.”
The general education formula provides the largest source of funding to schools. This bill increased the general education by two percent the first year and two percent the second year, totaling the new investment at $388 million.
The bill also invested $90.6 million in special education services, $47 million in voluntary pre-kindergarten programs in 140 schools, $8.1 million in American Indian Tribal schools, $30 million in safe school supplemental aid to address safety concerns, $1.75 million for schools to better meet the needs of students experiencing homelessness and $3.1 million to recruit and retain teachers of color and indigeneity.
Healthcare
In May 2019, Walz signed a bipartisan bill into law which would help combat the opioid epidemic in Minnesota. The law was designed to provide local communities with the resources they need to address opioid addiction, intervention, treatment and recovery.
The funding for these resources will be paid for by a fee on opioid manufacturers and distributors.
Economy
Part of the Walz’s campaign included the promise to restore funding to Local Government Aid (LGA) and County Program Aid (CPA). These programs help local governments pay for vital needs in communities such as improvement to roads, public safety and to lessen tax pressure on citizens.
Walz signed a bill that gave 1.36 million middle-class Minnesotans a tax rate cut for the first time in 20 years. The governor said that this tax cut would put more money in the pockets of consumers and would help grow the economy.
Public Safety
Minnesotans, and those driving within state limits, became legally required to drive hands-free after Walz signed a bipartisan bill into law. This law bans the use of hand-held cell phones, aiming to prevent distracted driving accidents. Additionally, it expands on current Minnesota law which bans texting, emailing and browsing while driving.
“Many of the families who have been affected by distracted driving, and who have been tirelessly advocating for this law, are the reason we’re here today,” Walz said. “Minnesotans deserve safe roads and this bipartisan bill helps prevent senseless accidents and improves our public safety.”
Minnesota became one of 17 states and Washington, D.C., to ban handheld cell phone use while driving.
Current Initiatives
Daily News previously reported on Walz and Flanagan most recent proposal of $2.59 billion that would go towards investing further into improving public safety, housing, water quality, higher education, jobs and other needs throughout the state. While many of his constituents agree these are needed to be addressed, many find his proposal to be regarded as too expensive for a bonding package.
Hortman voiced her support claiming that low interest rates and economic potential make this a good investment for the state.
Gazelka said that he prefers a bill that would be las than a billion dollars. Another Republican, House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, said that a bonding bill is a priority for House Republicans but that it needs to be a more “reasonable” size, indicating that the Walz and his members will receive significant pushback getting the bill to pass through the legislature.
Daily News will continue coverage on Minnesota’s government office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.