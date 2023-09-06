Ongoing process to amend Wahpeton liquor license ordinance

Business like Wahpeton Ace Hardware, whose associate Marty Osberg is seen in this Christmas 2021 photo, are among those from the Twin Towns Area that have been recognized with the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber's annual 'Keep the Cheer Here' campaign.
The first reading of an amendment to Wahpeton’s liquor license ordinance was offered and accepted at a Tuesday, Sept. 5, city council meeting.
Members of the council’s finance subcommittee have seen a floor plan for Woods & Irons, which will offer golf simulations and be located next to the Driftwood Lounge, 326 Dakota Ave. in Wahpeton. According to committee minutes, Kathy Gordon holds the class A liquor license for the Driftwood.
“(Gordon) is requesting to have the liquor license amended to allow for an option to ‘dry dock’ the Woods & Irons side of the business,” minutes state. “They would close it off from the Driftwood and not allow alcohol on certain days/times of the week so those who are under the age of 21 can access their golf simulators.”
The way the building is set up, the council was reminded Tuesday, Woods & Irons can be sealed off from the bar side. Wahpeton City Attorney Brittany Hatting has spoken to the North Dakota Attorney General’s office, which felt the dry dock plan would work if Wahpeton’s liquor license ordinance allows for it.
“(This requires) an ordinance amendment that defines the requirements for allowing people under 21 into a class A licensed premises,” minutes state.
Conditions for consideration include:
• separate spaces
• ingress and egress from the area being identified with a solid door
• signage in place
• providing advance notice to the Wahpeton Police Department of relevant dates and times
The amendment situation has resulted in another topic to be explored. Hatting said there have been inquiries regarding breweries. Wahpeton currently does not have anything in their ordinances about breweries, so Hatting will do the research necessary for additional amendments.
Mayor thanks law enforcement
Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht thanked Police Chief Matthew Anderson, who was present Tuesday, as well as Sheriff Gary Ruhl, Richland County, North Dakota. The combined efforts of the Wahpeton Police Department and Richland County Sheriff’s Office ensured that the Thursday, Aug. 24, “Justice for Washington” protests were peaceful.
Officers maintained a presence at multiple locations around the Richland County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center, Lambrecht said. Including nearly 50 people, the protest lasted for about two hours, Daily News previously reported.
Protests were made on behalf of the late Washington Weanquoi, who died on Aug. 27, 2022, in a two-vehicle crash east of Barney, North Dakota. Protesters said a class A misdemeanor charge of aggravated reckless driving-speed, is not strong enough for the driver of the second vehicle. Kash Cutler, who was 19 at the time of the crash, will next appear before Richland County District Court on Monday, Sept. 11.
Council allocates $10,000 for ‘Keep the Cheer Here’
With a 7-0 vote, the Wahpeton City Council approved allocating $10,000 of revenue from the city’s sales tax for economic development to the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber.
The allocation has become an annual item, Wahpeton Community Development Director Chris DeVries said. The chamber, which now has Katie Rauber as its executive director, uses that money to promote and further events like Small Business Saturday and the Cookie Crawl. The events are part of the overall “Keep the Cheer Here” campaign, promoting shopping locally during the holidays.
During his presentation, DeVries reminded the council of events including:
• Bull Bash, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16., on the NDSCS campus near Frank Vertin Field
• the Classy and Classic Car Show, talking place Thursday, Oct. 5, on Dakota Avenue
• the Wahpeton Fall Festival, happening Thursday, Oct. 12-Saturday, Oct. 14, with a final activities schedule pending
Also of note
Councilwoman at large Renata Fobb was absent from Tuesday’s meeting.
