The Red Door Art Gallery, Wahpeton, is kicking off an online auction at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19. The auction features 19 distinctive pieces from all different mediums, including photographs, paintings, sculptures and glass tile works. Bidding will be open until 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24.
Gallery Director Allison Karlgaard said all of the pieces were donated by local artists. The auction is a fundraiser for the Red Door Art Gallery, with all proceeds going to the continued operation of the gallery.
“We want to thank our very generous donors,” Karlgaard said. “There’s a wide variety of pieces, and a lot of wildlife pieces.”
Notable pieces include a naturalism painting of Old Main on the NDSCS campus by artist Michael Dunn of Fargo, North Dakota; a sculpture, titled “Mother and Child”; and a limited edition abstract collage piece from 1985.
The auction will be hosted at www.32auctions.com/reddoorjan2021. Karlgaard said the gallery had to pivot to an online auction due to COVID-19. In light of the online format, she wants everyone to feel comfortable bidding if they want to, so she offered to help anyone who needs it by walking them through the process or placing a bid for them.
The bidding website features a picture of each artwork as well as the artist and name of the piece, if available. Each artwork has a starting bid price, an incremental bidding price and a “buy now” price for those who don’t want to risk losing a piece.
“Let’s say you don’t want to sit there and wait until Sunday, that’s the price we’re offering it at,” Karlgaard said of the “buy now” prices.
Starting bids on pieces range from $25-50, and buy now prices range from $100-350.
Karlgaard said if the online auction goes well, the gallery hopes to do another in-person auction in the spring or summer. In the future, they would prefer to do one, large, live auction, Karlgaard said.
Other events coming up at the gallery include: an Author Talks featuring local author Robert T. Chambers from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21; an online Creative Hand Lettering class from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4; and a Paint your Pet Pawty from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. for ages 6-11 and 1-3 p.m. for ages 12 and up on Saturday, Feb. 20.
