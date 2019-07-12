On Wednesday, July 10, the Leach Home, Wahpeton, held its first annual open house event. The facility welcomed community members as well as family and friends of employees and residents.
Lindsay Kath has been the administrator at the Leach Home since June 2018. She began working as an RN nurse supervisor in February 2018.
As administrator, Kath is looking for ways to increase the Leach Home’s presence in the community. She saw the open house as a way to do that. Kath hopes to make the event an annual occurrence.
Wednesday night’s event was technically three. At the open house, every attendee and resident was offered a free meal. The evening also allowed people to see the recent updates to Leach Home.
The event was for employee appreciation and welcomed the employees’ families as well. Kath explained the Leach Home has a gold star recognition program for employees who can win a prize with the recognition.
At the end of the open house, there was a small memorial for Leach Home members who have passed away.
“I just thought we should always do something special for the employees because they work hard,” Kath said. “And I thought, ‘The residents will enjoy this too, so it’s a win-win.’ And then just trying to do some marketing and want to have the community aware of our services. We help them out, they help us out and just really make it that whole-hearted circle.”
Moving forward, Kath wants to make sure the Leach Home is a place that residents want to be and adapt to their needs.
Resident Fay Woy has a high opinion of the staff and the food.
“The staff are wonderful, they’ll do anything for you, and the food is good all the time. They’ve got activities that you can choose to go to or choose to stay away from,” Woy said.
Woy’s favorite part of being at Leach has been the food. The spicy pork roast “is so flaky you can cut it with a fork.”
She explained that she and her relative had looked at several places in the area but decided on the Leach Home because it was the “best fit.”
The event also featured a fire truck from the Wahpeton Fire Department, yard games, door prizes and a pony.
The Leach Home is a basic care facility, between a nursing home and assisted living.
“We offer all the services and nursing care 24/7,” Kath said.
