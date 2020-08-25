Operation Zero was more than just a party, organizers said.
The fourth annual veterans suicide awareness and prevention event, bike show and street dance was held Saturday, Aug. 22 in Wahpeton. Dakota Avenue was closed from Third Street North to Fourth Street North.
Among the motorcycles on display was one belonging to the late SFC. Michelle Grecco, formerly of Wahpeton. Grecco, a 2004 Wahpeton High School graduate, enlisted in the U.S. Army on July 8, 2006. She lost her life by suicide on July 18, 2020.
“We have a riderless bike and we don’t want to see that again,” Michael “Turtle” Loepp said.
Grecco’s family allowed the bike to be shown, Loepp said. It had traveled with her to Germany, being ridden along the Autobahn, as well as the highways of Hawaii.
Operation Zero members and other supporters are working to help Grecco’s family through their grieving process.
“We want people to know about this,” Loepp said. “We need help to fight veterans’ suicide. That’s why we have this.”
Available for all ages, Operation Zero allowed U.S. military veterans and other attendees equal opportunity to learn more about suicide prevention resources while also enjoying activities. In previous years, the event has included a concert and street dance.
Suicide continues to be a high cause of military deaths. In October 2019, not long after the third annual Operation Zero, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs stated that approximately 17 veterans die each day from suicide. Local Operation Zero representative Robert “Arcade” Cade estimated that as of August 2020, each day approximately 24 veterans attempt suicide.
“We’ve got suicide prevention hotlines that operate in the center (Bismarck),” Cade said previously. “If the state’s closed, who are these veterans able to speak to? I’d rather listen to their stories than read their obituaries or go to their funerals.”
Operation Zero organizers and participants expected a larger crowd Saturday. The Wilkin County Fair, normally held in neighboring Breckenridge, Minnesota, was previously scheduled to be held the weekend of Friday, Aug. 21, but was cancelled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Folks unable to make the fair still have an activity to go to,” Cade said.
Suicidal people, Daily News reported, may express feelings that life is not worth living. They may show signs of depression, agitation, anxiety or difficulty sleeping. It is common for them to be withdrawn from friends or family, possibility exhibiting feelings of excessive shame or guilt.
Depression and other brain disorders are the leading risk factors of suicide. Alcohol and drug addiction may follow.
“Suicide warning signs include constant feelings of sadness or depression, deteriorating physical appearance and dramatic mood changes,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
