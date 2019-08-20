Operation Zero held in Wahpeton

Terry Bosch, Wahpeton, beat the rains Saturday, Aug. 17.
A participant in the third annual Operation Zero Bike Show and Street Dance, Bosch was able to get her motorcycle home before rain fell. Just before leaving, Bosch, 60, picked up three awards including the All American Classic honor.
“I’m the classic of this bike operation,” Bosch laughed.
Operation Zero is a veterans suicide awareness and prevention event. From 12-11 p.m. Saturday, Dakota Avenue was closed from Third Street North to Fourth Street North.
Suicide is currently the leading cause of death in the U.S. military. Each day, 29 veterans attempt suicide, with 20 dying.
“We’re going to do everything we can to bring that number down to zero,” said Robert “Arcade” Cade, Operation Zero representative for North Dakota.
Operation Zero included the bike show, a silent auction held at the Firehouse Pub, a popular dunk tank and other activities. In addition to the fun, organizers shared resources and information about suicide prevention.
Cade is a U.S. Air Force veteran who served from 2008-2012. He is thankful for friends including Kirk Peterson, Wahpeton, who owns Firehouse Pub.
“He raised a lot of money with the dunk tank,” Cade said. “Kirk has been a proud supporter. He opened the bar for us for the silent auction.”
Mark Young, president of the New Life Riders in Fargo, North Dakota, offered a blessing for the bikes. Young, a 16-year member of the Christian Motorcycle Association, served during Operation Desert Storm with the U.S. Navy.
“We’re able to touch so many people. They’re able to talk. It’s encouraging,” Young said.
Depression and other brain disorders are the leading risk factors of suicide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They are followed by alcohol and drug addiction.
Suicide warning signs include constant feelings of sadness or depression, deteriorating physical appearance and dramatic mood changes.
A suicidal person may express feelings that life is not worth living or show signs of desperation, agitation, anxiety or difficulty sleeping. They are commonly characterized by their withdrawals from friends or family and exhibiting feelings of excessive shame or guilt.
Approximately 400 people attended the 2018 Operation Zero. Proceeds benefited veterans mental health work in Fargo and helped send two volunteers to suicide intervention training.
Diane Claeys is a volunteer from Fergus Falls, Minnesota. While attendance figures weren’t available Saturday afternoon, Claeys was proud of the enthusiastic visitors.
“The dunk tank’s been popular. We’ve sold T-shirts. The silent auction’s going like crazy,” she said.
In addition to the fun, organizers spread a message of inclusiveness and hope.
“We need to get the word out that help is available, that there are places to go,” Claeys said. “It’s not a stigma like it used to be. Our veterans served for our country and we want to give back to them.”
