Operation Zero returning to Wahpeton

The fourth annual Operation Zero Bike Show and Festival, a suicide awareness and prevention event, is returning to Wahpeton.
From 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, Dakota Avenue will be closed from Third Street North to Fourth Street North. The event, available for all ages, will allow U.S. military veterans and other attendees equal opportunity to learn more about suicide prevention resources while also enjoying activities.
Freewill donations will be accepted to enter motorcycles in the bike show. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the bikes will be spread out farther along the festival block. Nine awards, ranging from the People’s Choice to the Bartender’s Choice, will be awarded this year.
Robert “Arcade” Cade is the Operation Zero representative for the state of North Dakota. While COVID-19 has modified how Operation Zero will be held this year, it’s also underlined why it continues to be important.
“When we’re doing the social distancing, we’re sometimes forgetting about the people, the ones who need to talk,” Cade said. “We still need to raise awareness.”
Suicide continues to be a high cause of military deaths. In October 2019, not long after the third annual Operation Zero, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs stated that approximately 17 veterans die each day from suicide. Cade estimated that as of August 2020, each day approximately 24 veterans attempt suicide.
“The total number of suicides among veterans has increased four of the last five years on record,” Militarytimes.com reported. “From 2007-2017, the rate of suicide among veterans jumped almost 50 percent.”
Depression and other brain disorders are the leading risk factors of suicide, Daily News previously reported. Alcohol and drug addiction may follow.
“Suicide warning signs include constant feelings of sadness or depression, deteriorating physical appearance and dramatic mood changes,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Cade expressed concern about how closures in response to COVID-19 can have a detrimental effect on veterans’ health.
“We’ve got suicide prevention hotlines that operate in the center (Bismarck). If the state’s closed, who are these veterans able to speak to? I’d rather listen to their stories than read their obituaries or go to their funerals,” he said.
Saturday’s festival is expected to include a silent auction at the Firehouse Pub, a longtime Operation Zero supporter. Tattoos from Zeke Ink, as well as face painting, will be available, as will the chance to sink participants in the Heritage Insurance dunk tank. While the traditional jump house won’t return this year, youth will still be entertained by trucks from the Dwight Fire Department.
“The kids can take a look at the firefighting equipment while the adults go get the information they need,” Cade said. “This is a good chance to spend the day with your family and see all those people who are proud to be with people against veterans’ suicide.”
Face masks will be available at the gate and for sale during Operation Zero. Beginning at 6 p.m., there will be a $5 cover charge. In previous years, the event has included a concert and street dance.
Suicidal people, Daily News previously reported, may express feelings that life is not worth living. They may show signs of depression, agitation, anxiety or difficulty sleeping. It is common for them to be withdrawn from friends or family, possibility exhibiting feelings of excessive shame or guilt.
“If there’s a veteran out there that’s in need, we need to hold onto them,” Cade said. “We can only hope that people will show up (Saturday). Maybe there’s a veteran that didn’t know about these resources. Some of us are trained for suicide prevention. We are more than ready to listen.”
