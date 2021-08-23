Shea Gilbertson, Dwight Fire Department, plunged into the cold water for a good cause. Operation Zero is held to promote awareness and prevent suicides among individuals including U.S. military veterans.
Parker Cade, 5, had fun Saturday, Aug. 21 in downtown Wahpeton. Whether he was helped by Zach Medenwaldt, Dwight Fire Department, at spraying a ball off a traffic cone, or successfully dunking Dwight firefighter Shea Gilbertson into a water tank, Cade had no shortage of activities.
Operation Zero, held to promote awareness and prevent suicides among individuals including U.S. military veterans, was once again held in Wahpeton. The fifth annual event included festival fun and a bike show.
“It’s a nice crowd and they’re out for a good cause,” said Deb Bahr, one of the Christian Motorcycle Association’s state coordinators in North Dakota. “With Operation Zero, zero suicides is the goal.”
Behr announced that Christian Motorcycle Association’s state rally will return to Wahpeton in 2022 alongside the annual Blue Goose Days.
“We’re gonna have a wild time,” she said.
The 2021 Operation Zero Bike Show and Festival coincided with the annual Wilkin County Fair. Organizers and guests saw this as a positive situation, with one saying it was good to have another family-oriented event in the Twin Towns Area.
“It’s very important to think about our veterans, the ones who signed on the dotted line to preserve our freedoms, knowing it could cost them their lives,” Robert “Arcade” Cade, Operation Zero representative for the state of North Dakota, said previously.
Dakota Avenue was closed from 11 a.m.-midnight Saturday, with events including a street dance. By mid-afternoon Saturday, there were approximately 40 motorcycles on display.
“I’ve got a three-wheeler, I’m liking it,” Tim Nelson said. “It’s basically like sitting in a La-Z-Boy going down the road and I can steer with one thumb. It brakes really well, too.”
Sharing the road never goes out of season. Daily News, as a public service, reminds readers to look out for pedestrians, riders, cyclists and even fellow drivers.
Rules were strictly enforced at Operation Zero, according to a sign at the event. They included prohibiting glass containers, absolutely no fighting and no alcoholic beverages for anyone under age 21.
This year’s Operation Zero was sponsored by the Vietnam Vets Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club, Firehouse Pub, Sportsman’s Lounge and Driftwood Lounge in Wahpeton, The Black Pelican in Wyndmere, North Dakota and Creative Stitches.
“Never quit on life,” guests were reminded. “Never forget.”
