The Minnesota FFA Foundation recognizes National FFA Week as an opportunity for supporters of agricultural education and the FFA to give back and invest in the strength of these programs. Some of these opportunities are as follows.
Give FFA Day is a one day giving campaign promoting Minnesota FFA during National FFA Week and is happening on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Donations will be accepted through the Minnesota FFA Website at mnffafoundation.org.
Follow us on Facebook (Minnesota FFA Foundation) on Feb. 25 during Give FFA Day to hear impact stories directly from our local FFA students, agricultural education teachers, as well as donors and sponsors to the Minnesota FFA Foundation.
All donors who give $25 or more during Give FFA Day will receive a Forever Blue Lapel Pin, and donors who give $100 or more will receive a personalized Minnesota FFA Bluetooth speaker. All donors who give $25 or higher will be entered in a drawing for one of two family four packs of tickets to FFA Day at the Minnesota Twins on June 28. Please consider supporting the nearly 11,000 Minnesota FFA members during National FFA Week by giving a donation on February 25.
All proceeds from Give FFA Day will go directly back to Minnesota FFA Members. Your contribution will go towards sponsoring a jacket for the Blue Jacket – Bright Futures program where your donation will directly sponsor a Blue Jacket for a Minnesota FFA member.
Other opportunities to donate to the Minnesota FFA Foundation during National FFA Week include:
• Legacy Club: Donate $1,000 over one to four years. Donors to the Legacy Club will receive a Minnesota FFA Foundation commissioned giclee print by Bonnie Mohr.
Donations will go to strengthen new and existing FFA chapters across Minnesota.
• General Donations: Donations to the general fund provide valuable support to scholarships, youth leadership, teacher preparation and state FFA Convention.
To learn more about Give FFA Day or the MN FFA Foundation, visit the Minnesota FFA Foundation website at mnffafoundation.org/Ways-to-Give/Give-FFA-Day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.