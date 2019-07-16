Oral arguments heard in health care lawsuit

“Texas vs. U.S.,” the multi-state lawsuit over whether or not the Affordable Care Act is constitutional, is once again in the national spotlight.
Oral arguments were heard Tuesday, July 9 by a three-judge panel with the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. The panel has not yet made a declaration, but experts say it will likely have an impact extending to the 2020 elections.
“(They) could declare every section of the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional, immediately jeopardizing the health care of the roughly 20 million Americans who obtained it through the ACA (most thanks to the expansion of Medicaid),” wrote Jon Healey of the Los Angeles Times.
The panel could also just get rid of insurance reforms that are intertwined with the individual mandate, Healey reported. That would threaten the ability of more than 50 million Americans with preexisting conditions to obtain coverage down the road.
North Dakota is among the states participating in “Texas vs. U.S.” Minnesota is not. Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread, R-N.D., has spoken against the Affordable Care Act.
“The heavy burdens created by the ACA continue to cause an increase in premiums which requires us to look at alternative ways in which North Dakota consumers can purchase more affordable plans,” Godfread said in September 2018.
North Dakota Democrats are accusing state Republicans of seeking repeal without replacement.
“With no alternative plan in place, this lawsuit is nothing short of a reckless move that wastes taxpayer money and could cost tens of millions of people their healthcare coverage,” said Alison Jones, Democratic communications director.
In January 2017, Commissioner Godfread gave several ACA reform recommendations. They include:
• allowing states to redefine the benchmarks for essential health benefits
• allowing states the flexibility to determine what plans work for their markets
• addressing America’s health care delivery model, which drives the cost of health insurance
“The last thing America needs is another hastily-passed health care law without proper and prudent input from stakeholders across the country,” Godfread wrote.
Input has been happening, according to Healey.
“A partial repeal that killed the protections for preexisting conditions would be the worst of all for Republicans, given the public’s overwhelming support for those provisions,” he wrote.
Earlier this year, North Dakota state Rep. Rick Holman, D-District 20, proposed an ammendment to Godfread’s budget. It would require health insurance companies in the state to cover people with preexisting conditions. Despite passage in the state House, the amendment ultimately failed, replaced by a study of the proposal.
“It’s hard for me to understand why the majority party is trying to eliminate the Affordable Care Act, which has been instrumental in rural healthcare advances,” Holman said. “Joining with Texas to eliminate this makes no sense. It would be a casualty of political gaming and is a storm we can avoid.”
