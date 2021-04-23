Two active Twin Towns Area community members were enthusiastically honored Thursday, April 22 by the Red River Area Sportsmen's Club (RRASC).
Jerry Oren received the 2021 Sportsman of the Year Award. Rich Truesdell received the Lifetime Membership Award. Troy Richards, a conservation officer with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, received the Conservationist of the Year Award.
Oren and Truesdell were on hand to receive their awards, given as part of RRASC’s 34th annual awards banquet. Richards could not attend, as he had been dispatched earlier in the week to the Twin Cities, Minnesota, in anticipation of any emergency following the verdict of Derek Chauvin’s trial, banquet guests learned.
“(Jerry) has consistently volunteered for the club-sponsored events and its many projects,” RRASC President Greg Gerou said. “He has a positive, upbeat attitude and is a joy to work with. He is an important asset to the club.”
Oren attended the banquet with wife and fellow RRASC volunteer, Judy. He was singled out for involvement in projects including the Heitkamp Ice Fishing Derby, community fishing nights and work on Mooreton Pond, Mooreton, North Dakota.
Rich Truesdell’s years of service prompted a frequently-told story.
“He was invited by his father-in-law, Vince Herding, to attend one of the Hunters Smokers,” Gerou said. “Once he got there, Vince put him to work and he has been an active member ever since.”
Club members can see that Herding’s mentorship paid off, Gerou said. He cited Truesdell’s work with causes including the Vince Herding Youth Fishing Derby, development of Mooreton Pond and junior wildlife scholarship committee.
RRASC has another great year in store, Gerou said, but it cannot be done alone or with limited involvement. Volunteers are needed for the:
• 35th Annual Vince Herding Youth Fishing Derby, Saturday, May 1, Kidder Recreation Area, Wahpeton
• 21st Annual Dick Bell Catfish Tournament, Saturday, June 5, Kidder Recreation Area
• Family Fishing Nights, to be held from June-August
• 33rd Brunk’s Annual Carp and Sucker Derby, Wednesday, Aug. 5, Kidder Recreation Area
• Fall Youth Goose Hunt, information to be announced
• Veterans Pheasant Hunt, weekend of Saturday, Sept. 11, Stiklestad Lodge, Fort Ransom, North Dakota
• Marv Manock Youth Waterfowl Hunt, Saturday, Sept. 18, Tewaukon Refuge, Cayuga, North Dakota
• RRASC Youth Pheasant Hunt, Saturday, Oct. 2, Chuck and Cheri Haus property near Hankinson, North Dakota
• Ladies Rooster Roundup, Saturday, Oct. 16, Haus property
• Hunters Smoker, Saturday, Oct. 23, Wahpeton Community Center
“Mixed in with these are the Junior Wildlife Club activities, high school clay target league, ZooBoo, NDSCS homecoming and many more activities for people to get involved in while promoting the club,” Gerou said.
Prior to the awards and announcements, club members learned about the Outdoor Adventure Foundation, Inc. from Brian Solum and Philip Heitkamp. The foundation’s chapters nationwide are dedicated to fulfilling hunting, fishing and other outdoor adventures.
“(We support) children and young adults with cancer or other life-threatening illnesses,” according to information shared. “Combat-disabled veterans who have lost a limb or are wheelchair-bound due to an active service injury (are also eligible).”
RRASC continues to utilize social media, with the help of members Becky Truesdell and Abby Carlson.
“Becky is the webmaster for www.rrasc.net and Abby keeps the Facebook and Instagram up to date. I want to give a big thank you to both of them for their attention to detail and their time needed to keep everything current,” Gerou said.
The banquet concluded with a challenge for RRASC members: to not only grow total membership, but active membership. Look to Daily News for continued coverage of community outdoors activities.
