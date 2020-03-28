Playing the organ is more than the usual hands-on activity. While the organist’s hands are at the keys, their feet may be at the pedals. Music is achieved through delicate work that some say shouldn’t be stressed over.
“If you think about your hands and feet too much as you’re playing, you freeze,” Liz Mumm said. “All of a sudden, you’re thinking. ‘How can I do this?’ And then, all of a sudden, you can’t. You have to just forget it and let it flow.”
Mumm is one of three regular organists at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Wahpeton. She’s been playing the organ for 54 years. Fellow organist Nancy Kiefer has been playing for 57 years. Margie Hopkins has been playing for 58 years.
Organists since their youth, the trio shared how they became musicians, stories of some memorable performances and concerns about their instrument of choice’s future.
Hopkins, who grew up in Gwinner, North Dakota, began taking piano lessons in the second grade. She started playing the organ for her church because there was no one else who could.
“It was expected. That’s what you do. It was what my parents and church expected,” Hopkins said.
“You had the talent, so you were going to use it,” Mumm said.
Mumm’s father, Al Hepper, was a choir director who led groups including the Alphean Male Chorus of Wahpeton-Breckenridge.
“We started the piano when I was four, then the organ when I was probably 11 and I started professionally playing when I was 13,” Mumm said.
Kiefer started playing the organ out of high school, getting involved with Immanuel Lutheran once one of the regular organists decided to quit. Kiefer’s organ playing hasn’t been limited to Wahpeton. She spent three years playing in Tyler, North Dakota.
“I liked it,” Kiefer recalled. “You knew, the whole year, sometimes we’d have church on Saturday night, sometimes Sunday and sometimes Monday night. The pastor also had a church in Fairmount, so we had to go around his schedule. Once it started on Monday night, you knew it was always going to be Monday night that whole year.”
Being a church organist requires much commitment, the trio agreed.
“Once you’ve done it, they’re gonna have you,” Mumm said. “You’re hooked.”
“‘You can play? Come for this funeral. Come for this wedding.’” Hopkins said.
During her youth, Hopkins would be allowed to leave school and play the organ at funeral services.
“When I think back, I started at 12 years old,” she recalled. “I think of 12-year-olds now. Can you imagine? Not many would sit on the organ bench.”
“We didn’t have basketball, we didn’t have any of those sports,” Mumm said. “In my family, we had music. We enjoyed it. We said we didn’t, but we did.”
Kiefer’s grandnieces, Sydney and Brooklyn Baumhardt, are currently being taught the organ by Hopkins. The Baumhardts, 13 and 15 respectively, are the latest of countless youth taught by Hopkins.
“I went to college. I’m a music major and I taught school in Fairmount for many, many years. I taught K-12 music, vocal and instrumental,” Hopkins said.
“She’s the professional in the group,” Mumm said.
“I have to brag,” Hopkins said. “I had more than 90 percent of grades 7-12 in my high school choir.”
The Baumhardts are Hopkins’ to mentor, Kiefer said. The young women have have playing preludes and other pieces of music, but are not yet ready to play for a full church service.
Hopkins, Mumm and Kiefer are up front about their futures.
“We would all like to retire,” Mumm said. “You don’t ever have the option to retire. There’s always going to be someone to say, ‘Could you play for the funeral?’ I don’t do weddings anymore. It’s way too nerve-wracking. It’s real easy to play for funerals because no one argues with you.”
Mumm once played for a wedding at Concordia College, Moorhead, Minnesota.
It included what she considers the strangest organ she’d ever played on.
“It was in a small cubicle up front. It had wooden keys. I enjoyed playing it. It was a real experience. I wouldn’t want to do it all the time,” Mumm said.
Once, in Barney, North Dakota, Kiefer played for a polka service. She wasn’t playing the polkas on the organ, but she did observe the pastor and fellow musicians play the polkas.
“I enjoyed that immensely,” Kiefer said.
During her college years, Hopkins was both a pipe organist and a café employee.
“I had to be at the Hilltop Café at noon,” she recalled. “Church was at 10:30 a.m., so I’d have to wear my white uniform and then put on a choir robe. It was always a rush, rush, rush, but that was a good experience, playing the pipe organ.”
Hopkins has always loved playing the organ and the longer she’s played, the more secure she is in her talent.
“I just know what to push. I’m comfortable playing, it sounds good and if you don’t like it, well, eh. I used to be very conscious of that, if it wasn’t exactly what it’s supposed to be,” she said.
Organ playing often requires not just talent, but collaboration with a church’s pastor.
“We do have to cover for him if he goes in the wrong spot with the service,” Hopkins said.
“He covers for us,” Kiefer said.
“It’s something you get a comfortable rhythm with,” Hopkins said.
A longtime and now part-time employee of Dakota Chrysler Center, Wahpeton, Kiefer is a mother of three and grandmother of seven. Mumm, whose family farm grows beans, wheat and corn, is a mother of three and grandmother of five. Hopkins is also a mother of three and a grandmother of five.
While the organists have thriving families, their instrument may have already seen its best days.
“I think playing the organ is becoming a thing of the past,” Mumm said. “There are few up and coming organists and I think these new keyboards are going to be the thing of the future. Either that or recorded music.”
“Churches are using the piano and yes, the keyboard, but they’re using it at the piano setting. Playing the organ is more of an art. Just because you can play piano does not mean you can play organ. There’s a difference in your technique,” Hopkins said.
Kiefer and Mumm don’t play any instruments besides the organ.
“I don’t play it anymore, but I did play the French horn. That’s way back,” Hopkins said.
“I was going to say, get it out and we’ll play,” Mumm said.
