OSHA vaccine mandate temporarily stalled by federal appeals court

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in New Orleans, Louisiana, affirmed its decision to put the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) vaccine mandate on hold Friday, Nov. 12.
OSHA issued an emergency temporary standard (ETS) Thursday, Nov. 4, which ordered all U.S. employers of 100 people or more to mandate vaccines or instill a testing and mask requirement for unvaccinated employees by Jan. 4, 2022. Over half of U.S. states have sued to block the rule, along with a number of employers and religious organizations.
The opinion affirmed by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in New Orleans halts the mandate, but that could change depending on another court’s ruling. According to federal law, multiple lawsuits surrounding a common theme are consolidated and heard by one appeals court.
There have been petitions filed in 11 of the 12 U.S. circuit courts of appeal. On or around Tuesday, Nov. 16, one of the 11 courts will be chosen at random to determine whether they will continue, alter or lift the Fifth Circuit’s order of stay.
“From economic uncertainty to workplace strife, the mere specter of the Mandate has contributed to untold economic upheaval in recent months. Of course, the principles at stake when it comes to the Mandate are not reducible to dollars and cents. The public interest is also served by maintaining our constitutional structure and maintaining the liberty of individuals to make intensely personal decisions according to their own convictions — even, or perhaps particularly, when those decisions frustrate government officials,” the Fifth Circuit’s opinion reads.
As of now, employers of 100 or more people do not need to enforce the vaccine or testing mandate unless otherwise required by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ rule for healthcare workers and President Biden’s Executive Order 14042 on mandatory vaccinations for federal contractors.
Employers are also required to adhere to state laws if they are more stringent than federal laws. Neither Minnesota nor North Dakota OSHA have released responses or guidelines related to OSHA’s ETS.
Minnesota has fully vaccinated 3.31 million residents aged 5 and older, or 63.6 percent of the state’s population. Wilkin County, Minnesota, has fully vaccinated 3,022 residents aged 5 and older, or 51 percent of the county’s population.
North Dakota has fully vaccinated 363,226 residents aged 5 and older, or 48.3 percent of the state’s population. Richland County, North Dakota, has fully vaccinated 8,149 residents aged 5 and older, or 54.8 percent of the county’s population.
