OSPTI holds 8th annual 5K
Justin Pierce • Daily News

The eighth annual Orthopedic & Sports Physical Therapy Inc. 5K Fun Run and Walk was held Wednesday, April 28 in Breckenridge, Minn. A fundraiser for the Breckenridge High School Wellness Committee and Wahpeton High School Booster Club, the 5K had more than 80 participants. Troy Berndt won the race with a total time of 22:13, OSPTI announced. OSPTI thanks its sponsors, including Scheels All Sports, Doosan Bobcat, Pioneer Hi-Bred International, The Wilkin Drink and Eatery, Three Rivers Decorating, Smith Motors, Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative, Walmart, Circle of Nations School, Wahpeton Parks and Recreation, the city of Breckenridge, the Breckenridge Police Department, Subway, Fastenal and Gripper’s Sports.

