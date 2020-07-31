Staff at Orthopedic and Sports Physical Therapy, Inc., located in Breckenridge, Minnesota, have decided to create a fun, community-based challenge between the Twin Towns during their seventh annual 5K.
This year they have chosen the Breckenridge Fire Department and Wahpeton Fire Department to compete for who can recruit the most participants in the event.
"We have always done a donation in the pasty for our 5Ks," Shawn Krause-Roberts, OSPTI owner and president, said. "With changes of COVID, we were just really wanting to give back to the community with the people who are behind the scenes working for us night and day in an area that we need. They are definitely a necessity in town."
While only the winning team will receive a trophy that travels among the department, both departments will be the recipients of the proceeds collected from the 5K.
“We are still able to have this fun event with social distancing. It’s a good way for people to get out and get moving in a safe way while helping your community as well,” Angela Poole, OSPTI’s personal trainer, said.
The race will be staggered to provide people with enough space and can stay safe. Additionally, there won't be any food or beverages.
“We all have friends in both communities and we thought that would be a good way to get the communities engaged,” Poole said.
The 5K will begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, starting at OSPTI. Registration has begun and the cost is $25. While you can register up until the time of the race, the deadline to have registered and be guaranteed a t-shirt is Wednesday, Aug. 5. As participants come into the race, they will indicate which department recruited them, or which department they represent.
“With all of the COVID stuff coming up, we are still being able to hold this event by social distancing even we have to just do a staggering start or have everyone keep their distance through along the way,” Poole said.
The race will begin at OSPTI using the bike path out toward Highway 210, cut across main street, go up to Fairway Court and back down main street towards OSPTI.
"It's awesome that they are able to look at us as participants and also a fundraiser for both Wahpeton and Breckenridge Fire Departments," Wahpeton Fire Chief Dale Rubish said.
To register, call or visit OSPTI at 218-641-7725 and 430 Fifth St. N, Breckenridge.
