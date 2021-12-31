It’s the end of the year, which means it’s time to share our favorite stories from 2021. We covered a lot this year, including producing a special quarterly Point of View series that focused on four different topics – mental health, agriculture, infrastructure and industry. We gave you updated coronavirus information including news of the vaccines and their availability. You opened up to us about your own struggles with mental health, physical health and challenges local athletes faced during the pandemic.
It was an unusual year and I think most of us are ready to say “Good riddance,” to 2021. But with all the negative news, there were also silver linings and stories of hope.
I polled our reporters for a few of their favorite stories they worked on in 2021, and here’s our list, in random order:
Faces of victoryWahpeton’s Post 20 Legion baseball team brought home the North Dakota Class A State Baseball Championship over the summer. Sports Editor Robert Wanek said this was one of his favorite stories to write and had all the makings of a championship battle, including a coach ejection and a player getting cleats to the face. It was the first time in three years the team made it to state, and they also clinched a berth in the Central Plains Division II Regional Tournament.
Going the distance for DamonReporter Frank Stanko wrote about a local man’s battle with cancer. Here’s what he said about the ‘Going the Distance for Damon’ story: It’s always a challenge when you write about a person’s health and this story was about more than a person, it was about a family. I interviewed Damon Hage, Colfax, North Dakota, along with his parents, Brad and Leslie, and sister Brittany Hatting. Damon was diagnosed in August 2020 with the extremely rare synovial sarcoma cancer. He continues to face an uphill medical battle. More information can be found at the GoFundMe campaign, “Damon Hage Cancer Treatment Fund.” “People who have what I have, you don’t know how long they’re going to live,” Damon said in January 2021. “What you’re supposed to do is try to achieve your happiness.”
A different epidemicAs part of our mental health series, Reporter Audra Anderson wrote about law enforcement’s role in addressing inmate mental health and the diminishing resources available to assist them. What she learned and shared was that the pandemic exacerbated the number of people struggling with mental illness – from January to September 2020, 93 percent more people took an anxiety screen that in 2019, and 62 percent more took a depression screen. We also learned the number of uninsured individuals with a mental illness increased for the first time since the Affordable Care Act was passed in 2010.
Back in the sports world, Wanek covered local athlete Chris Thiel who dominated his opponent in a decisive victory in his mixed martial arts debut. UFC Hall of Fame Stephan Bonnar was on hand to congratulate the victor. Breckenridge-based grappler Trenton Nelson was also on the fight card that night.
Stanko covered a heavy topic with respect and dignity in March as part of our mental health series. He spoke with suicide survivors who shared their stories of love and remembrance. Here’s what he had to say about this story: “Over the years, our Point of View series has allowed readers to learn about strength. In March 2021, we explored mental health, concluding with my article on suicide survivors. They are parents, siblings, friends, lovers, spouses and astonishingly compassionate people forced to try understanding a situation that even the people they cared for most could not fully comprehend. For some, clarity comes with letting go. “The why would just be another why,” said Colette Barton, who lost her husband, Jason. “There’s nothing in the answer of why that would change the fact that he isn’t here.” Remember, there are resources if you or a loved one are suicidal.”
The four horsemenAnderson wrote a fun story on the Prairie Rose Carousel in Chahinkapa Park, titled “The Four Horsemen.” She spoke to those who helped bring the 1926 merry-go-round back to life after locating it across the country. She was able to get historical information about it, including finding out the Herschell-Spillman Co. original operated in New York until 1954.
Hey, neighbor!A heartwarming story about friendship between two sports enthusiasts was another of Wanek’s favorite assignments. He spoke to Rollie Lipp, who has a 32-year career in radio, and his neighbor, young Carter Kava, who was born with Williams Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder. Lipp became the boy’s personal care assistant after an invitation from the boy’s mother.
New roof, mold solution slated for Zimmerman ElementaryWahpeton’s Zimmerman Elementary School was found to have mold in it, and Stanko followed the mitigation project, which displaced staff and students for months. About the story, Stanko said: “Sometimes you have to start with the facts. Zimmerman Elementary does not need to be demolished, which I made sure readers knew from the get go of this October 2021 article. The school’s salvation came both locally, with the support of the Wahpeton School Board, and federally, with the third installment of the Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in stories ranging from updates on coronavirus variants and their spread to closer looks at how industries and sciences adapt. I’m proud that amid the turmoil, I could do a piece about money getting to those who deserve it – the students.”
Vietnam pilot reunited with former aircraftAnother favorite of Anderson’s ran just a couple weeks back, about a Vietnam war-era pilot who was reunited with the gunship he flew. We received a tip about the visit just a couple days before it happened, and Anderson worked quickly to talk to all those involved both before the visit and during. The AH-1 Cobra helicopter sits in Veterans Park in Breckenridge, Minnesota, a project I covered several years ago, so she had some background information to work with, as well. Her coverage of the pilot visit was heartwarming and yes, it did bring tears to my eyes by the end. We’re grateful to the community members who tip us off to events like this that end up being something the entire community can enjoy.
Thanks for being loyal reader of the Daily News and a supporter of local journalism in 2021. We look forward to continuing our award-winning coverage of news in your communities in 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.