Intended to be a journey of remembrance, hope and support, the Out of the Darkness Community Walk will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 in Chahinkapa Park, Wahpeton.

Returning after a successful debut in 2021, the Out of the Darkness Community Walk is an event to promote suicide prevention. The walk will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Hughes Shelter following opening remarks that will include sharing stories and strength.



