Returning after a successful debut in 2021, the Out of the Darkness Community Walk is an event to promote suicide prevention. The walk will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Hughes Shelter following opening remarks that will include sharing stories and strength.
Returning after a successful debut in 2021, the Out of the Darkness Community Walk is an event to promote suicide prevention. The walk will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Hughes Shelter following opening remarks that will include sharing stories and strength.
Daily News file photo
“A person struggling with a medical condition, including suicidal thoughts and behavior, should never feel ashamed or embarrassed to get the health they need,” Daily News reported in 2021.
Intended to be a journey of remembrance, hope and support, the Out of the Darkness Community Walk will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 in Chahinkapa Park, Wahpeton.
Returning after a successful debut in 2021, the Out of the Darkness Community Walk is an event to promote suicide prevention. The walk will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Hughes Shelter following opening remarks that will include sharing stories and strength.
“A person struggling with a medical condition, including suicidal thoughts and behavior, should never feel ashamed or embarrassed to get the health they need,” Daily News reported in 2021.
This year’s Out of the Darkness Community Walk has a goal of raising $10,000 for both community education and outreach and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). As of Friday, Sept. 2, a total of $7,825 has been raised. As of press time, 36 participants and nine teams were expected to take part and there is room for many more supporters.
“By having this walk here today in Wahpeton you will help spread the word about the importance of prevention and education, the importance of letting those in your schools, workplaces, churches, struggling with depression and mental health conditions know that there is help available for them,” Mary Weiler, board chair of AFSP’s North Dakota chapter, said in 2021.
Stefani Mikkelson, Breckenridge, Minnesota, is the chair of the local American Foundation for Suicide Prevention chapter. Mikkelson, who works with people like Samantha Christopherson, the area AFSP director, is one of countless people nationally and worldwide who have personally been affected by suicide.
“(This walk) unites our communities and provides an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions have affected our lives and the lives of those we love and care about,” Mikkelson wrote on the Out of the Darkness Community Walk’s social media pages.
Out of the Darkness Community Walks including the Twin Towns Area’s are a nice way of connecting people who have struggles with mental health, have lost a loved one to suicide or have themselves attempted suicide, Mikkelson said.
“People can feel so alone in these types of situations because of the fact that mental health has been such a taboo subject for so long,” she said. “This is a great way to end the stigma, start talking about mental health and show support for one another.”
Since 2004, AFSP has hosted Out of the Darkness walks. More than 400 communities across the United States hosted events in 2021. The day of the walk will include traditions like the bead ceremony to recognize types of people lost to suicide and allow the opportunity to share about loved ones.
“We are still looking for a couple of people to participate in our bead ceremony. We are looking for someone who can share their story for the color gold, which is the loss of a parent, and the color red, for the loss of a spouse or partner,” Mikkelson said.
There will also be a release of balloons following the walk.
“Event participants of all ages and backgrounds watched as their messages of love, loss and sometimes hope and understanding rose to the skies,” Daily News previously reported.
As organizers of the local Out of the Darkness Community Walk make efforts to grow the event, they continue looking for people who would like to be on its committee in the upcoming years.
“We can grow this locally so we can get more services for people who are having struggles with their own mental health, including support groups for people who have lost a loved one to suicide or have their own struggles with thoughts of suicide and mental health,” Mikkelson said. “AFSP has lots of great resources to offer locals, business, schools, churches and more that our local walk brings funds in for. It’s about educational purposes.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.