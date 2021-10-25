‘Out of the Wild’ auction will feature array of local wildlife art

Whether your eye is drawn to a vibrantly-painted winterscape or an intricately-detailed mare and her foal, the upcoming “Out of the Wild” live auction put on by the Red Door Art Gallery has something for everyone.
The gallery will open its doors for the event at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28. Tickets are on sale for $10 on the gallery’s website prior to the event and $15 at the door. A light meal and drink will be provided to ticket holders.
Around 40 pieces are up for bid beginning at 6 p.m. Individuals can also place an online bid prior to the live auction at www.32auctions.com/RedDoorOct2021 to try to secure an eye-catching piece. The online auction will close at 6 p.m. prior to the start of the live auction.
Red Door Art Gallery Director Allison Karlgaard said the event serves as a fundraising opportunity for the gallery, with each piece of art generously donated by artists or members of the gallery.
“I’m hoping for a great turnout for the event, and everyone should have a great time,” she said.
It’s refreshing to be able to hold a live auction, Karlgaard said. The previous two auctions, held in January and March 2021, were conducted entirely online due to COVID-19 concerns.
“Unfortunately, due to COVID, we haven’t been able to have a lot of in-person fundraisers, so we’re excited to be having an in-person auction,” Karlgaard said.
The auction is centered around a wildlife theme, depicting landscape, animal and garden art in a variety of styles. Karlgaard said this auction is full of pieces by artists who frequently display at the Red Door Art Gallery like Ellen Diedrich and Barbara Benda.
One of the most distinguished pieces up for bid is a painting of a mare and her foal by Fargo-based artist Karen Bakke. The downriver artist is known for her exquisite and realistic depictions of animals, people and nature.
“My style is realism with a touch of impressionism, keeping my paintings accurate, fresh and interesting. My goal is to capture the essence of my subject, whether it be how the sunlight hits or expressive eyes,” Bakke’s artist statement reads.
Fargo-based artist Michael Dunn has his popular NDSCS painting in the auction, geese streaking across a blue sky in front of the college’s noticeable Old Main. Dunn has been heavily involved in the gallery between teaching art workshops, displaying his works in the exhibits and judging the student art show.
All of the pieces are currently on display in the gallery in the old vault. They can also be viewed at the online auction website.
In the coming weeks, the Red Door Art Gallery will also be participating in Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce events, like Shoppers on the Hunt, Nov. 5-6, and the annual Cookie Crawl.
