Out with the old, in with the new

If you’ve attended a play at Breckenridge High School, you may remember moving as gingerly as possible in your seat so as not to awaken the squeaky beast. Those days are behind, Breckenridge Public Schools Superintendent Brad Strand said.
“They had a real squeak. And they were quite narrow, so if two, three grown men had to sit next to each other, their shoulders would touch. It was a little uncomfortable,” Strand laughed.
Summerville Electric donated the seats from the former Breckenridge Theater to the school in February. The theater shut its doors in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then permanently closed in June 2020. Diversion Properties LLC bought the former theater and plans for the space will be announced in the coming months, Summerville Electric Owner Dylan Summerville said.
“Through conversations about different things that go on at the school, I knew that the auditorium needed some help and some updating. We were trying to think of a way to get rid of the seats, and we thought if the school could utilize them, that’s a perfect type of situation,” Summerville said.
He contacted Breckenridge Public Schools Dean of Students and Activities Director Chad Frederickson and they arranged for the school to take and install the seats. The theater now seats 200 people instead of 220, but the seats are larger and more comfortable.
“We’ve always tried to help out the school here and there,” Summerville said. “The school is an important part of the community and being a local business, it takes all parts to make things work especially being a smaller town — trying to do a little bit of economic development and being able to utilize things that maybe one facility has and the other doesn’t.”
Strand said it was school employees who took all the old seats out of the high school auditorium on a blizzard day, when the rest of the school was closed. They had to undo all the bolts and break apart the metal seats. The school then hired a contractor to pick up the theater chairs.
The contractor, Filbert Construction, Inc., found the chairs were attached in groups, ranging from two chairs to seven chairs in a row. They had to break them apart without damaging them. The next challenge was aligning the chairs. Since they came from several different theater rooms, some of the chairs’ armrests were different heights, Strand said.
“That was something they hadn’t really planned for, but to their credit, they just knocked it out of the park,” Strand said.
It took a little under five days to complete the project, much faster than what Strand anticipated.
“This all happened really fast,” Strand said. “For this to happen mid-March — everything just pieced together perfectly. For Summerville Electric to donate them, that was extremely nice of them.”
Gestures like this show the community supports the school, Strand said. The bond referendum that would have funded a new school did not pass in November 2021, but it’s still important to focus on improving the students’ experience in the small ways they can, Strand said.
“What can we do to make it better for now? In the meantime, whether it’s five years or 10 years, we can make an improvement for minimal investment,” Strand said. “For what we need for right now, it really helped improve our auditorium, thanks to Summerville for making that donation.”
The school is asking for community members to respond to a School Facility Planning Community Survey, which is available online at bit.ly/BreckenridgeSchoolSurvey or can be picked up from any school office location.
