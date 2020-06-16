Outgoing Wahpeton council members honored Monday

Three outgoing members of the Wahpeton City Council were honored Monday, June 15.
Don Bajumpaa, 4th Ward; Perry Miller, at-large; and Jeremy Remily, 2nd Ward, received key to the city plaques from Mayor Steve Dale recognizing their dedication and service to Wahpeton. The recognized council members decided not to run for re-election or election this year.
“Thank you to the citizens of Wahpeton for allowing me to represent you on (the) city council,” Bajumpaa wrote. “It has been a blessing to serve you. Congrats to the new council.”
Elections were held earlier in June for six out of eight council positions. The swearing in of candidates-elect Abby Heitkamp, 1st Ward; Jason Goltz, 2nd Ward; Tiana Bohn, 3rd Ward; David Woods II, 4th Ward; Renata Fobb, at-large; and Brett Lambrecht, at-large, is scheduled for the council’s first meeting in July.
“Remember to listen, to ask questions and work together. Actively find ways to collaborate and partner with others. We are stronger together,” Bajumpaa wrote.
Bajumpaa was first elected to Wahpeton’s 4th Ward in 2008. Remily was appointed in March 2020 to serve the final months of a 2nd Ward term expiring this month. Miller was elected as an at-large councilman in 2016.
“I appreciate it. Thanks to everybody. It’s been a pleasure to serve,” Miller said.
No longer a councilman, Miller is once again running for the Richland County Board of Commissioners. He previously served as a commissioner from 2002-2014. Richland County voters will elect two candidates among Miller and incumbents Tim Campbell and Dan Thompson in November’s general election.
As for Remily, he said he’s “definitely leaving the door open” for future council involvement.
“I was very happy to serve the people of Wahpeton. It was a fun experience. I learned a lot and I want to help the city moving forward,” Remily said.
Wahpeton is facing budget challenges, Remily said. It hasn’t been immune from the COVID-19 pandemic and declining oil prices.
“I do think we have strong leadership from our mayor. Finance Director Darcie Huwe and the staff at City Hall are keen to meet the challenges as well,” Remily said.
Huwe updated the council on preparations for the 2021 city budget. Because of the pandemic and its ripple effect on actual revenue and anticipated allocations including the “Prairie Dog” funds, there have been challenges in drafting a preliminary budget. Nevertheless, the budget’s final adoption is still scheduled for Monday, Aug. 3.
With a unanimous vote, council approved the capital improvements plan for 2021-2025. The plan, available at Wahpeton’s website, identifies major capital projects and recurring capital reinvestment activities that are incorporated into operating budgets.
“Streets, storm sewer, sidewalks and pathways represent 54 percent of the city’s infrastructure investments,” the plan stated. “Major street reconstruction projects are designed to improve traffic flow, drainage issues and pedestrian safety.”
Projects outlined in the plan include reconstruction of Eighth, Loy and 15th Avenues North and 12th and 14th Streets North.
“Each project will include improved pedestrian safety and connectivity to the existing shared use path network. Updates in public safeties and improved roadways will add value to single family housing in these areas for the next 25 years,” the plan continued.
Maintenance of city facilities and infrastructure are also scheduled. The plan outlines “significant investments in the treatment, distribution and collection of drinking water and waste water.”
“Approximately 35 percent of the city’s infrastructure inventory is in city utilities,” the plan stated.
To attend a city council or committee meeting via telephone, call 701-553-8600 and enter the code 19001.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, July 6 at Wahpeton City Hall and telephonically.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.