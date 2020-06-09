Rain and heavy gusts of wind in an overnight storm brought damage to the Twin Town Areas on Tuesday, June 9.
Wahpeton, North Dakota appears to have gotten hardest hit by the late-night storm, Richland County Emergency Management Director Brett Lambrecht said.
“There are lots of trees down and power outages,” Lambrecht said. “Mid-morning we had about 250 people that were still out of power in Wahpeton and two people out of power this afternoon.”
According to Otter Tail Company’s outage map, there are no more outages in Richland County as of Tuesday afternoon.
“We had a lot of trees down. There was a lot of tree limbs that were down and a lot of evergreens that were tipped over,” Wahpeton Public Works Director Dennis Miranowski said. “There has been structural damage.”
Miranowski said that there were a couple of trees that had fallen on roofs, resulting in roof damage, although he was not aware of any major damage reports. Additionally, the strong gusts of wind had blown some shingles off of people’s homes.
Official numbers of rainfall and wind speed have not yet been reported. Although Lambrecht said that the rain gauge attached to the city’s shop building read 3/4 inch of rain on Tuesday afternoon.
Wilkin County, Minnesota, had minimal damage from the storm, although many trees had fallen. Additionally, there haven’t been any reports of structural damage yet, according to the county’s Emergency Management Director Breanna Koval.
“In terms of warnings – the storm rapidly strengthened as it quickly approached Wahpeton, so the severe thunderstorm warning was issued approximately one to three minutes prior to the storm's arrival. Wind gusts were likely in the 50-65 miles per hour range, possibly higher, but that is not yet confirmed. Tree damage was seen throughout the Twin Towns and rural areas of Wilkin County in addition to power outages,” she said.
Koval is waiting to hear back from the National Weather Service for confirmed numbers.
“We have a lot of branches and tree limbs down throughout the city. All streets and avenues have been opened up, but the full cleanup will take a couple days. Trees took down power to two residences and another tree is still on a house. Although there is still plenty of work remaining, all safety issues have been addressed or are currently being worked on,” Breckenridge Public Services Director Neil Crocker said Tuesday afternoon.
Breckenridge’s public utilities crew were working on a major power outage due to a large tree that snapped off and took down power lines with it across from Blazer Express, Crocker said power should be restored late afternoon Tuesday.
“This storm should be taken as a good reminder to residents to ensure they have multiple ways to receive weather warnings and have emergency supplies to not only shelter from severe weather but to sustain during short-term power outages. Our area was lucky that the damage was primarily tree debris and that there were no injuries. The situation could have been much worse,” Koval said.
