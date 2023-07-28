Chapter B of the P.E.O. Sisterhood met Tuesday, July 18, at Breckenridge United Methodist Church with Laurie Bock as hostess. Seventeen members were present. The meeting, opened in due form, was conducted by Linda Johnson, president. Devotions were given by pro tem chaplain Mary Boldingh, along with the usual reports by other officers and some committees.

Two members plan to attend the July 25 gathering at Crooked Lane Farm. Several members expressed interest in attending the “Sound of Freedom” movie at the Fergus Falls theaters.



