Chapter B of the P.E.O. Sisterhood met Tuesday, July 18, at Breckenridge United Methodist Church with Laurie Bock as hostess. Seventeen members were present. The meeting, opened in due form, was conducted by Linda Johnson, president. Devotions were given by pro tem chaplain Mary Boldingh, along with the usual reports by other officers and some committees.
Two members plan to attend the July 25 gathering at Crooked Lane Farm. Several members expressed interest in attending the “Sound of Freedom” movie at the Fergus Falls theaters.
The first program of the evening, presented by Rene Hasbargen, was on the “Rising Hope Fund,” a new Minnesota project established to aid women in pursuit of their GED whose high school years were interrupted.
Kathy Smith and Linda Johnson reported on the Educational Loan Fund (ELF), a loan fund established in 1907 to lend money to qualified women students to assist them in securing a high school education. As of April 2023, $243 million has been given.
The final program, given by Laurie Bock, also an international project, was on the International Peace Scholarship Fund (IPS), a fund established in 1949 to provide scholarships for women from other countries for graduate study in the U.S. or Canada. It has provided $48 million in scholarships as of April 2023.
A social gathering is planned for August 1 with members of the program committee as hostesses. Everyone will be notified regarding the specific plans.
Linda Thulen is hostess for the August 15 chapter meeting, also at the church. Program topic is “Bois de Sioux Adventure Area” which will be presented by Scott Nicholson.