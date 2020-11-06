Chapter B of the P.E.O. Sisterhood met Tuesday, Nov. 3 at Breckenridge United Methodist Church, observing a modified in-person meeting format. The hostess was Linda Johnson. Kristen Meindl, president, conducted the meeting. Fourteen members were in attendance.
Correspondence included an informational letter from Kristi Harlan, state P.E.O. president, of Savage, Minnesota, and a note from Kathy Schreiber, Doran, Minnesota, regarding her upcoming reinstatement.
The Cottey College committee report was read by Lori Randall. Deb Knudtson, Courtesy committee, reported she had received a note from Joyce Manning containing her addresses and phone number in Granite Falls.
The P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education (PCE) report was presented by Kathy Smith. PCE was established in 1973 to provide need-based grants to women in the U.S. and Canada whose education has been interrupted and who find it necessary to return to school to support themselves and/or their families. As of April 2020, $62.4 million in grants has been awarded.
Marilee Tischer and Shirley Fox-Trydahl will be hostesses for the Dec. 1 gathering. Other members of the Program Committee are Barb Mohs and Randall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.