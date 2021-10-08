Chapter B of the P.E.O. Sisterhood met Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Kathy Simison-Schreiber's lovely residence, rural Doran, Minnesota. Ten members were present. The meeting was conducted by Linda Dietz, president.
The usual reports by officers and committees were given. Dietz presented an overview of the Third Annual Regional P.E.O. Conference she attended Saturday, Oct. 2 via ZOOM. One-hundred sixty-four persons were registered for the gathering, which emphasized "Inclusiveness.” Also mentioned was the chapter's pickle ball activity.
The evening concluded with the following conversation starters: 1) "What is your favorite thing to shop for?" and 2) "What is your favorite all-time movie?" Needless to say, the group's answers to both proved to be quite entertaining!
The next regular meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Breckenridge United Methodist Church. Hostess will be Mary Boldingh, with programs to be presented by Boldingh (Cottey College) and Rene Hasbargen (GPT/NWH Scholarship).
P.E.O.'s mission is to celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans, and stewardship of Cottey College; and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations. The P.E.O. Sisterhood is a nonprofit organization making a difference in women's lives through six philanthropies and a foundation.
