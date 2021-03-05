Chapter B of the P.E.O. Sisterhood met March 2 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton, their first meeting since November 3. It was a Modified In-Person meeting format with social distancing and everyone wearing masks. Hostess was Barbara Mohs. Twelve members were present at the meeting, conducted by Kristen Meindl, president.
Officers elected and installed for 2021-2022 were as follows: Linda Dietz, president; Mohs, vice president; Linda Johnson, recording secretary; Lori Randall, corresponding secretary; Carol Poppel, treasurer; Shirley Fox-Trydahl, guard; Kathy Smith, chaplain; Dietz, convention delegate; and Mary Ann Conrad, convention alternate delegate.
Other items of business included: 1) completion of annual reports, 2) delivering meals March 29-April 2, and 3) signing up to serve as hostesses.
The next meeting will be held April 6 with Smith as hostess. Program committee members, Marilee Tischer, Mohs, Randall, and Trydahl, will distribute new yearbooks and present an overview of the upcoming year.
