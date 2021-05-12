Chapter B of the P.E.O. Sisterhood met Tuesday, May 11. The meeting was conducted by President Linda Dietz. Eighteen members were in attendance. Hostesses were Carol Poppel and Dietz.
Project reports included the International Peace Scholarship (IPS), presented by Laurie Bock. IPS is a fund established in 1949 to provide scholarships for international women students to pursue graduate study in the U.S. or Canada. Thus far, $421 million in scholarships has been provided.
The Cottey College report by Mary Boldingh was read by Kristen Meindl. Cottey is a nationally ranked, fully accredited, independent, liberal arts and sciences college for women located in Nevada, Missouri. It has been owned/supported by P.E.O. since 1927.
The meeting closed with a sharing activity, wherein slips of comments were distributed to everyone. Responses were varied, interesting, and sometimes entertaining!
The “going away party for Sue Petersen,” who had become a P.E.O. in 1988, concluded the evening. Dietz read a list of offices and committees held by Petersen during her 33 years of membership. Poppel presented a pictorial gift from the chapter. A group picture was taken to commemorate the gathering.
Chapter B's next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 8 at Breckenridge United Methodist Church with Deb Knudtson as hostess. A report on the Minnesota State Convention will be given by Linda Dietz, delegate.
