Chapter B of the P.E.O. Sisterhood met Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Breckenridge United Methodist Church with Mary Boldingh as hostess. Fourteen members, including State Treasurer Elizabeth Rohling of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, were present. The meeting was conducted by President Linda Johnson and began with attendance by Shirley Fox-Trydahl, devotions by Kristen Meindl, minutes by Kathy Simison-Schreiber and the treasurer's report by Rene Hasbargen. On Oct. 4, eight members had enjoyed a meal at Mabel Murphy's.
Members shared why they had joined P.E.O. and/or had remained a P.E.O. member. President Johnson announced she had attended the virtual Fall Conference on Oct. 1. Visitor Rohling encouraged using the Educational Loan Fund (ELF), Program for Continuing Education (PCE) and Star Scholarship (STAR) for young women in our community.
The evening's program on the Educational Loan Fund (ELF) was presented by Kathy Smith, who called attention to an article in The P.E.O. Record entitled “The ELF Difference.” ELF is a loan fund established in 1907 to lend money to qualified women students to assist them in securing a higher education. As of April 2022, $235.9 million has been loaned.
To conclude the evening, official visitor Rohling spoke motivationally to Chapter B, suggesting ways to publicize the P.E.O. project grants, scholarships, awards and loans. She also mentioned doing things together, going to conventions and other ideas.
The next meeting will be on Nov. 15 at the church with Kristen Meindl as hostess. A program will be presented by Jana Berndt. Roll call: If you could live anywhere in the world, where would it be?
