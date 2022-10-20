Chapter B of the P.E.O. Sisterhood met Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Breckenridge United Methodist Church with Mary Boldingh as hostess.  Fourteen members, including State Treasurer Elizabeth Rohling of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, were present. The meeting was conducted by President Linda Johnson and began with attendance by Shirley Fox-Trydahl, devotions by Kristen Meindl, minutes by Kathy Simison-Schreiber and the treasurer's report by Rene Hasbargen. On Oct. 4, eight members had enjoyed a meal at Mabel Murphy's.  

Members shared why they had joined P.E.O. and/or had remained a P.E.O. member. President Johnson announced she had attended the virtual Fall Conference on Oct. 1. Visitor Rohling encouraged using the Educational Loan Fund (ELF), Program for Continuing Education (PCE) and Star Scholarship (STAR) for young women in our community.  



