On Aug. 14, 2023, P.E.O. Chapter J met at Evergreen United Methodist Church with Nancy Richels serving as hostess. Ten members responded to roll call stating the color clothing they would wear if they had to for a year. One member came in after roll was called.
Reports from officers and committees were given. A discussion was held regarding rearranging programs for the remaining meetings. It was decided that the September program will be “Project Report Night No. 2”, the October program will be “Aging Gracefully” by Ronda Gripentrog and “Report of International Convention,” the November program will be “The State Organizer Visit,” the January program will be “Founder’s Day” by Jean Freden and the February program will be “Autobiography” and “President’s Letter,” both by Irene Mohn.
The program for the evening was “Project Reports Night No. 1” by Jeanette Plummer, with facts about E.L.F., Mary Ruth Franzen with IQ questions about I.P.S. and Linda Bailey with a video about Cottey College, “The Difference is Cottey,” and other facts about Cottey College.
The next meeting of Chapter J will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 at 6:30 at Bethel Lutheran Church with Cindy Borchert serving as hostess. The program for the evening will be “Project Reports Night No. 2.”
P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and stewardship of Cottey College; and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations.