Pam Erlandson, Daily News Citizen of the Year, honored

Pam Erlandson received a text message on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 28. She was being congratulated for the Citizen of the Year honor.
Erlandson, confused, replied that the message went to the wrong number. Later that day, she learned that it was genuine. Erlandson is Daily News’ 2022 Citizen of the Year.
The honor includes an article about Erlandson’s accomplishments and worthiness of the title in the newly released Profile magazine, “Voices of the Southern Valley.” Erlandson also was honored by friends, family and members of the Daily News and News Monitor staff during a Tuesday meeting of the Wahpeton-Breckenridge Rotary.
“It’s a stunner and yes, it is an honor,” Erlandson said. “I’ve always looked up to the people who were chosen before.”
Erlandson mentioned friend Jane Priebe, whose nomination letter was shared by Daily News and News Monitor Managing Editor Carrie McDermott.
“Pam is a true reflection of our community standards — kind, energetic, thoughtful, determined, friendly and hard-working,” Priebe wrote. “That last trait continues even beyond her retirement date of May 2021 from Red River Human Services. Her career-long 35 years there included 20 as their director of community services.”
Rotary President Kim Nelson, speaking for herself and friends, shared the tremendous pride in Erlandson.
“Through the Wahpeton-Breckenridge Rotary Club, Pam has been and is currently involved in organizing community blood screenings and the ‘Fill the Bus’ efforts,” Priebe said. “She has served as Rotary’s president and was named the Rotarian of the Year in 2010.”
Profile readers, along with the Rotary audience, are reminded of Erlandson’s most recent passion, the Headwaters Music Festival. Pam Erlandson and her husband Mike are among the people that have made the free-to-all festival a success for the last three years and counting.
“Pam likes to work behind the scenes,” Priebe wrote.
The Twin Towns Area now knows Erlandson as secretary of the local American Association of University Women (AAUW). It continues what Priebe called Erlandson’s clear commitment to the community.
“She knows a lot of people and a lot of people know and like her,” Priebe wrote. “She will jump right in and help with a project and make calls or visit someone in person, whatever it takes.”
Countless individuals know that it is hard to say no to Pam Erlandson. It is easy to celebrate her.
“(Pam’s) laughter and smile make you want to be just as active and involved as she is. She is a person who shares her time and talent so that others share theirs,” Priebe wrote.
Erlandson said she appreciates the Citizen of the Year honor.
“It’s so nice of Jane to nominate me like that,” Erlandson said.
“Voices of the Southern Valley,” Daily News and News Monitor’s Profile magazine, is currently available. It includes articles on Erlandson, people who are “Making a Difference,” the community’s agriculture, education and health and an exciting look back at “Valley Highlights.”