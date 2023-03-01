Pam Erlandson, Daily News Citizen of the Year, honored

Pam Erlandson, center, accepted her 2022 Daily News Citizen of the Year award from Managing Editor Carrie McDermott.

 Photos by Frank Stanko • Daily News

Pam Erlandson received a text message on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 28. She was being congratulated for the Citizen of the Year honor.

Erlandson, confused, replied that the message went to the wrong number. Later that day, she learned that it was genuine. Erlandson is Daily News’ 2022 Citizen of the Year.

Pam Erlandson and Carrie McDermott, seen in Wahpeton.
Pam Erlandson and Kim Nelson. Nelson is currently president of the Wahpeton-Breckenridge Rotary, a title Erlandson previously held.


