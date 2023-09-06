Parade route changes for Headwaters Day
City Hall in Breckenridge, Minn. 

Due to the closing of city hall for Labor Day, the Breckenridge City Council met on Tuesday, Sep. 5 at 5 p.m. A few important updates were discussed, one particularly important change to the upcoming Headwaters Day in Breckenridge, Minnesota, on Saturday Sep. 9.

