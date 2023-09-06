Parade route changes for Headwaters Day

Due to the closing of city hall for Labor Day, the Breckenridge City Council met on Tuesday, Sep. 5 at 5 p.m. A few important updates were discussed, one particularly important change to the upcoming Headwaters Day in Breckenridge, Minnesota, on Saturday Sep. 9.
Parade route changed for Headwaters Day
Parade goers are encouraged to line up on the north side of Minnesota Avenue in Breckenridge for the Headwaters Day parade on Saturday, Sep. 9. The parade will leave Welles Memorial Park heading east on Nebraska Avenue, then take a quick turn to go south on second st.
The parade will then travel eastbound on Minnesota Ave, with parades being decorated on the drivers side of the vehicle, to show folks on the north side of Minnesota Avenue.
The parade will travel on Minnesota Avenue and go northbound on 11th St. The parade will end after reaching Beede Avenue, where all floats will return to Welles Memorial Park.
Mayor Wilson congratulates Senator Rasmusson
The League of Minnesota Cities (LMC) recently recognized Senator Jordan Rasmusson as Legislator of Distinction for the year 2023. During the city council meeting, Mayor Russ Wilson gave a shout out to Senator Rasmusson.
“Hats off to Jordan, he’s been a big help with the bonding bill,” Wilson said.
Senator Rasmusson had recently visited the old Mycogen Seed building in Breckenridge on a bonding tour with other senators. The mayor had commented about Rasmusson being a big help in bringing attention to raising funds for the new Infinity Center project.
First public reading of ordinance regulating tobacco and cannabis sales
City council approved the first reading of Ordinance No. 526 — Tobacco — Regulating the sale of commercial tobacco and related devices and products — Cannabis in Public. Changes had been made to the ordinance regarding cannabis use in public.
The ordinance states that cannabis use in public is unlawful anywhere in the city, except the following:
Use in private residences, including curtilage and yard, and
Private property not generally accessible by public, unless person is explicitly prohibited from consuming cannabis flower, cannabis products, lower-potency hemp edibles, or hemp-derived consumer products on the property by the owner of the property, and
Premises of establishment or event licensed with on-site permit for consumption of cannabis flower, cannabis products, lower-potency hemp edibles or hemp-derived consumer products
Another change to Headwaters Day was made. The Headwaters Queen Royalty Program will begin at 2:30 on Saturday, Sep. 9, at Inspiration Church in Breckenridge, Minnesota. All updates related to Headwaters Day can be found online at: www.breckenridgeMinnesota.net/headwaters-day.