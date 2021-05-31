Parent Aware program helps child care educators, parents

Parent Aware is accepting applications from Minnesota child care educators to join the organization. Applications are accepted twice per year, before June 10 and before Dec. 10.
Parent Aware is a voluntary program that offers licensed child care educators a star-rating, coaching and financial assistance. It is free to join, and star ratings are determined based on criteria like excess training and coaching, Parent Aware Recruiter Alicia Bauman said.
“Training for a one or two star program, heavily overlaps with what is already required for licensing,” Bauman said. “And we look at training over the last five years.”
Wilkin County currently has six, family child care educators that are star-rated or working toward a rating and one, star-rated child care center.
Every state has to have a provider-rating program established, Bauman said, but Parent Aware goes beyond what’s required for licensing. The program offers free coaching, resources and grants for child care educators. A one-star program receives $1,500 in grant funding, a two-star program receives $2,000, a three-star program receives $3,500 and a four-star program receives $4,000, Bauman said.
The program can also help parents. Depending on income, the program can provide parents up to $7,500 in scholarships per year if their child attends a Parent Aware-rated program.
The criteria for a one-star child care educator requires a total of 10 hours of training, observing and assessing. The criteria for a three or four-star child care educator requires 50 hours. Star ratings are good for two years, Bauman said.
Breckenridge Child Care Educator Miranda Miranowski has run her business from her home for the past nine years. Miranowski has a two-star rating, which she recently renewed.
“My coach has been a huge support system for me, and it helps me to go above and beyond on my required trainings,” Miranowski said.
Miranowski said prior to COVID-19, her coach would come to her house monthly and provide support, new activities and help with child observation.
“I would recommend it for every child care provider,” Miranowski said. “Not just for the support, but the grants that you get with it to help better your program.”
Marianne Smith, professional development advisor, offers training assistance and helps create personalized professional development plans for child care educators. Smith works with anyone from foster care providers to child care educators.
Lauren Anderson, Parent Aware quality coach, offers support to child care educators in Wilkin County.
“My job as a Parent Aware quality coach is to support early childhood educators, and assist them in providing quality care to the families that they serve,” Anderson stated. “Having previously been a family childcare educator myself in this area, I strive to be a relatable support person for you and your program. No matter where you are at in your educator journey, we can work together to improve best practices and prepare children for Kindergarten.”
Every child care educator runs a different type of program, Bauman said. A successful educator is defined by what services and details a parent is looking for. For instance, Miranowski runs a play-based child care program. Much of her education surrounds being active.
“You can’t compare one program to another, but you can be assured that a Parent Aware-rated program is working with a coach, they’re working with professional development advisors, they’ve potentially been working with mental health providers,” Bauman said. “These programs have practices in place to ensure children are prepared for Kindergarten.”
Child care educators interested in applying for Parent Aware can email, mail or text their application to Bauman at aliciab@caplp.org, (218) 979-0783, or 715 11th St. N. Suite 402, Moorhead, MN 56560.
