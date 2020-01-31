Parking fees, snow policy on Wahpeton leaders’ agenda

The Wahpeton Public Works and Safety Committee is asking the city attorney’s office to look into the city’s parking fee schedule. What’s up for consideration is whether or not raising the fees would be appropriate.
Discussion was held during a Tuesday, Jan. 28 meeting. Assistant City Attorney Brittany Hatting said nothing has been proposed as of Thursday, Jan. 30, but further information is expected when the committee meets again in February.
“This question is the natural one to emerge since our fine for traffic violations was raised last summer,” Hatting said.
For most parking violations, the fee is $5. In previous city meetings, there’s the been the question of whether or not a $5 fee is an effective deterrent.
Later in the meeting, the committee continued its discussion on proposed snow removal policy revisions. Earlier in January, the procedure for declaring a snow emergency was examined.
“It is proposed that during snowstorms forecasted to have a snowfall greater than 8 inches, or heavy drifting snow, the public works director or designee may suspect the ordinances regulating parking,” Daily News previously reported.
Wahpeton is forecast to experience cloudy to partly cloudy conditions through the week of Sunday, Feb. 2. The public works committee is recommending that the city’s snow and ice removal policy be reviewed each September before the winter weather season.
On Monday, Jan. 27, the Wahpeton Finance, Economic Development and Personnel Committee received notice of an offer by Otter Tail Power Company.
Otter Tail may donate an elective vehicle charging station to the city, Finance Director Darcie Huwe said. The condition is that the city cannot charge for the electricity. Wahpeton would have to accept the responsibility for the electrical costs, according to the committee’s minutes. As of Monday, the potential charging station was an item for consideration only.
That same evening, the city council in Breckenridge, Minnesota approved a resolution to impose a 1 percent local sales tax. Revenue from the sales tax would go toward funding the Three Rivers Activities Complex.
According to a resolution, sales tax revenue from Breckenridge and Wahpeton would contribute to the project. Wahpeton’s share of the $20 million project is expected to be $14.4 million, Daily News previously reported.
There was some discussion on the complex at the finance committee meeting. Councilman at-large Lane Wateland wondered how taxes in North Dakota could be spent in Minnesota.
“(City Attorney Steve) Lies noted it could be done through a joint powers agreement,” committee minutes state. “It was felt much more information is needed prior to considering committing any funds.”
Councilman at-large Perry Miller was absent from the finance committee meeting.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3 at City Hall, 1900 Fourth St. N. in Wahpeton.
