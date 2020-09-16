BISMARCK, N.D. – Who doesn’t love fresh fruits and vegetables? Individuals who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) can purchase fresh produce and food items at seven participating North Dakota farmers markets this harvest season.
The North Dakota farmers markets accepting benefits issued on SNAP electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards include the Sakakawea Farmers Market in Beulah; BisMarket Farmers Market and Skyline Ranch Produce in Bismarck; Bottineau Farmers Market in Bottineau; Red River Market in Fargo; Town Square Market in Grand Forks; and the Lewis and Clark Farmers Market in Washburn.
Some offer incentive programs like the “Double Up Bucks” program at the BisMarket Farmers Market. For locations and operating hours, visit www.nd.gov/dhs/services/financialhelp/foodstamps.html.
“We appreciate these farmers markets. They make it possible for low-income households, many with children or individuals on fixed incomes, to enjoy fresh, healthy produce,” North Dakota Department of Human Services Economic Assistance Division Director Michele Gee said.
In July 2020, the federally-funded program provided about 23,000 qualifying low-income North Dakota households with benefits to purchase food at approved grocers, participating farmers markets and other vendors. On average, the monthly SNAP benefit for participating North Dakota households is $350.
Individuals can apply for SNAP at their local human service zone office, formerly known as the county social service office, or online at http://www.nd.gov/dhs/eligibility/index.html.
The SNAP EBT Farmers Market program is open to any food producer in North Dakota. Interested farmers markets need to apply to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and follow federal SNAP rules and policies. The North Dakota Department of Human Services has funds available to reimburse markets for part of the cost to purchase point-of-sale machines, including wireless devices that scan EBT cards. Other help covering startup costs is available through USDA.
Markets who would like more details on becoming an authorized market can contact the department at 701-328-2328, toll-free 800-755-2716, 711 (TTY), or dhsea@nd.gov. An online application is also available at www.fns.usda.gov/snap/retailer-apply.
