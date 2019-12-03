Parties in unauthorized ID use case reach agreement
The defendant in a case regarding unauthorized use of personal identifying information could have his case dismissed in less than a year.
Ricky Lee Wietzema, Jr., 34, was facing one class B felony charge of unauthorized use of personal identifying information. An April 2020 jury trial for the Wahpeton man has been cancelled.
The Richland County State’s Attorney’s Office said that while charges have not been dropped as of Monday, Dec. 2, both parties reached an agreement.
“If he meets certain conditions, the case would eventually be dismissed,” Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen said.
During a 12-month period between October 2019-October 2020, Wietzema is required to not commit any additional crimes and continue under the care of medical providers, the state’s attorney’s office continued.
