The Bismarck Area Census Office (ACO) is preparing to train workers for 2020 Census operations in North Dakota – including our largest field operation, known as Nonresponse Followup. This operation – when Census workers go door to door to visit households that have not completed the Census – is scheduled to begin in mid-August. Training will begin at the end of July.
Our partners play a crucial role in the success of this operation by providing training locations. If your organization is interested in serving as a training site in one of the cities listed below, please let us know!
The criteria for training sites are:
• One room with enough space for six individuals to meet (with social distancing standards possible)
• Must be ADA compliant (handicapped accessible)
• WiFi access available
• Open on Saturday (not required, but a plus)
We are particularly looking for training sites in or near the following communities:
• Belcourt
• Bismarck (two sites needed)
• Bowman
• Casselton
• Crosby
• Dickinson
• Fargo (two sites needed)
• Fort Yates
• Grand Forks (two sites needed)
• Hillsboro
• Jamestown
• Minot (two sites needed)
• New Town
• Valley City
• Wahpeton
• Williston
• Wishek
We will need the contact person’s name, email and phone number. If you would like to be a training site, please call 701-561-5500.
