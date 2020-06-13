The Bismarck Area Census Office (ACO) is preparing to train workers for 2020 Census operations in North Dakota – including our largest field operation, known as Nonresponse Followup. This operation – when Census workers go door to door to visit households that have not completed the Census – is scheduled to begin in mid-August. Training will begin at the end of July.

Our partners play a crucial role in the success of this operation by providing training locations. If your organization is interested in serving as a training site in one of the cities listed below, please let us know!

The criteria for training sites are:

• One room with enough space for six individuals to meet (with social distancing standards possible)

• Must be ADA compliant (handicapped accessible)

• WiFi access available

• Open on Saturday (not required, but a plus)

We are particularly looking for training sites in or near the following communities:

• Belcourt

• Bismarck (two sites needed)

• Bowman

• Casselton

• Crosby

• Dickinson

• Fargo (two sites needed)

• Fort Yates

• Grand Forks (two sites needed)

• Hillsboro

• Jamestown

• Minot (two sites needed)

• New Town

• Valley City

• Wahpeton

• Williston

• Wishek

We will need the contact person’s name, email and phone number. If you would like to be a training site, please call 701-561-5500.

