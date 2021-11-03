Passage of bipartisan bill addresses dental inequities in Minnesota

A group of Minnesota health leaders and Legislators met virtually to celebrate the passage of the health and human services finance bill in the 2021 Legislative session, which addresses longstanding inequities in dental access for individuals on Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare programs.
The bill was passed with bipartisan support, and changes will take effect Jan. 1, 2022. One of the largest changes includes increasing the rates paid to dentists which have not been changed since 1989, according to a Minnesota Oral Health Coalition release.
The event included Sen. Michelle Benson (R-Ham Lake), Rep. Tina Liebling (DFL-Rochester), Department of Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead, Dr. Sheila Riggs of the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry, Dr. Michael Helgeson, CEO of Apple Tree Dental, and others.
“Welcome to a new day for Minnesotans on public programs who want to seek dental care,” Riggs said. “It has been a long time coming. For years, all of us speaking today knew changes were needed to increase access to dental care, but there wasn’t consensus among this broad set of stakeholders about what was the best way forward.”
Riggs said in December 2019, health leaders and Legislators determined they needed to reach a consensus as the situation became increasingly worse. The movement, “Get to Yes,” saw clinics, patient advocacy groups, the Minnesota Dental Association and the Department of Human Services meeting over 50 times to reach a consensus.
Harpstead said the state has had oral health disparities for years. Minnesota has had a two-tiered dental system, meaning those on private insurance or who can afford to pay out of pocket see dentists regularly, and those who are on public insurance often do not. One in four Minnesotans are on public insurance, meaning nearly a quarter of the state may experience difficulties seeking dental care.
The inequities stretch to children whose parents or guardians are on public insurance — 60 percent of children served by the programs did not receive care in 2020. Dental issues are the primary reason children miss school, aside from COVID-19-related instances, Harpstead said.
“This lack of access to dental care affects people across the state, but especially people in Greater Minnesota and our kids,” Harpstead said.
There are no dental providers in Wilkin County, Minnesota, that accept adult patients, after the one remaining private provider shut his doors during the COVID-19 pandemic, Daily News previously reported. In Wilkin County, there were a total of 1,675 public insurance members in 2019. Of those members, only 536 had one or more dental visits in a year, according to data from the DHS.
Helgeson helped found Apple Tree Dental, which now has a public, nonprofit dental clinic in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, making it the closest provider for those on public insurance in Wilkin County. The grand opening was held December 2020.
It wasn’t that local providers did not want to serve patients on public insurance, Harpstead said, it was not financially feasible for them to take on Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare due to low reimbursement rates.
According to the release, the new Legislation:
restores coverage of dental treatment for periodontal disease for adults, which has been linked to chronic health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and even dementia
pays dental providers a fairer rate for their work because low dental reimbursement rates meant many dental clinics couldn’t afford to serve Minnesotans on state health care programs
simplifies the payment structure by paying all dentists the same rates for the same services in both Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare
reduces administrative burdens for dental providers, requiring a uniform credentialing process across all managed care plans to reduce the burden and costs associated with multiple credentialing requirements
sets benchmarks such as at least 55 percent of publicly insured children and adults receive at least one dental visit during the coverage year
requires the Minnesota Commissioner of Human Services to review Medicaid dental program delivery systems in other states and analyze dental provider hesitancy to enroll in Medicaid with the goal of increasing the provider network and availability of timely, local dental care, as well as reducing emergency department usage
requires the Dental Services Advisory Committee, in collaboration with specified stakeholders, to design a dental home demonstration project. Dental homes offer patients ongoing access to oral health services, helping link them to specialists
requires the commissioner to submit annual reports to the Legislature on dental utilization by adults and children
Helgeson shared a story about a patient they recently served at the Apple Tree Dental clinic in Fergus Falls. He needed dental clearance before he could receive heart surgery. The patient came in, he had periodontal disease and needed immediate treatment in order to receive his heart surgery. In recent years, periodontal diseases were not covered under public programs, but due to the Legislative changes, the patient was able to receive dental care and his surgery.
“I’ll arm wrestle for whether I’m the happiest person on this call for the successes we’ve achieved as a group,” Helgeson said. “We’ve taken a big step forward, but much more work needs to happen.”
