Whether it’s giving horseback riding lessons or making dog toys, or preparing gift baskets and even trying their hand at gardening, 10 Breckenridge High School sophomores are making their mark on the community through the optional Project U course.

The class, co-lead by teachers Stacy Diaz and Linda Hillestad, is currently in its second year of existence. Due to scheduling issues, the class size is less than half the size of its predecessor, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less impactful.



Wilkin County Reporter

I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. 