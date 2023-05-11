Whether it’s giving horseback riding lessons or making dog toys, or preparing gift baskets and even trying their hand at gardening, 10 Breckenridge High School sophomores are making their mark on the community through the optional Project U course.
The class, co-lead by teachers Stacy Diaz and Linda Hillestad, is currently in its second year of existence. Due to scheduling issues, the class size is less than half the size of its predecessor, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less impactful.
Each student has the opportunity at the beginning of Project U to choose a project topic that they are passionate about. From there, assignments in speechwriting or other communications skills are completed in ways that relate to the students’ topics.
This means even though the overall assignment is the same for each student, Diaz and Hillestad will see 10 alternate versions of the same draft.
With a smaller class size, both teachers have been able to devote more one-on-one time with students as they complete their work.
Jordan Vanek is completing his project with veterans in mind. In an effort to show respect to those who have served this nation, including his own family, Vanek is planting flowers in front of Breckenridge High School. He’s also having two plaques made for the rocks near the flowers.
While Vanek said he wanted to do a project that was outdoors, he said the biggest motivating factor for him was to do something for military service members. Using red and white daylilies with another flower that’s technically purple, but looks blue, Vanek and Diaz hope to use the color scheme to emphasize their meaning.
Matthew Anderson is using his project to benefit the animals at the Humane Society of Richland and Wilkin Counties. Anderson volunteers at the shelter sometimes and said he was happy to give back to them.
He is making small gift baskets for the shelter’s dogs which include hand-braided chew toys made from recycled shirts, homemade dog treats and stickers.
The superhero fan is incorporating his interests by cutting the treats out with Batman and Superman-shaped cookie cutters. Anderson is also coordinating the chew toys he makes with some of his favorite superheroes including Spiderman, Captain America, Iron Man and Hulk, by using relevant colors.
AdaLia Spear also used her project to make gift baskets, but hers were donated to humans. She partnered with Laurie Drewlow at the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry in an effort to extend an arm of assistance for her peers in the community.
The baskets included personal hygiene items like toothpaste and shampoo along with other goodies and snacks.
Other students took a more interpersonal approach to their project.
Jaelie Ernst is gathering a bunch of her family’s recipes and putting them together in her own cookbook. She is using the design site Canva to actually build a cookbook that can be printed and used for future generations.
Jacob Krueger, meanwhile, is creating his own video game with Scratch coding software. “The Legend of Cillan Centaur” is the first in a long line of video game creations for Krueger. He said he chose his project because he wants to start his own video game company.
His game will be usable on all platforms, but Krueger said the Nintendo Switch is his favorite console to use.
Regardless of the topic or the reason they chose it, each student will make an impact on the community they live in.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.