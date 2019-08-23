PATH looking to increase foster parents in Wahpeton

PATH is a local non-profit based out of Fargo, North Dakota, and they’re making a trip back to Wahpeton to spread the word on the need for foster care providers in the area.
The group will be at the Twin Town Gardeners’ Market on Thursday, Sept. 5 to distribute canvas bags and informative fliers about an upcoming meeting in Wahpeton, which will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 at the Baymont Inn.
“The general mission is to recruit more foster parents in the Wahpeton area,” Recruiting and Licensing Specialist Jenn Helm said. “We want to just educate people what foster care is, what PATH is, what types of kids we serve, what the licensing process is like and get that information out there to folks so that we hopefully, in the future, have them come work with us and be foster parents.”
The Fargo site is one of nine North Dakota locations for PATH. They cover the area to the Minnesota and South Dakota borders along with down to Jamestown, North Dakota. Representatives have already been to Jamestown, Fargo and Lisbon, North Dakota, to inform the communities on the need of foster parents.
PATH is a treatment-level foster care organization so they don’t have emergency placements. All the children are planned matches and they are required to have a mental-health diagnosis.
“We’re going to talk about the supports that our foster parents get versus foster parents at the county and then we’re going to talk about the different stages of the licensing process like background checks, the home study piece of it and then the different tasks you have to do to gather information on your home so that it’s safe for children to be in,” Helm said.
Potential foster parents aren’t required to attend the meetings in Wahpeton and there are already foster parents working in the area. Being a foster parent isn’t the only way to help in PATH’s mission.
“It’s not for everybody. A lot of people have a desire to help, they just don’t really want to become a foster parent. We’ll have ideas for that as well,” Helm said. “When folks come and learn this information, they might encounter a friend, family member or someone at church that might be really good at foster care. They can go ahead and share this information with them.”
Even though the organization is based in Fargo, they provide plenty of assistance to help foster parents in or near Wahpeton.
“We do have a lot of supports available. Our office is out of Fargo, but we still come down to Wahpeton and do home visits,” Helm said. “We try to hook kids up with services right down there so foster parents aren’t driving to Fargo all the time. I think that would be important for families to know.”
People that are interested in becoming a foster parent don’t have to be married and same-sex couples may join as well. Their home can be a house or apartment and they can have a full-time job.
“We have lots of foster parents where both of them work full-time,” Helm said.
Part-time fostering opportunities are also available.
“If full-time care isn’t for you, we have programs where you do overnights for four to six times a month and are paired with a family,” Helm said. “There’s a lot of different options for people.”
