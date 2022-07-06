Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht’s first city council meeting since taking office, held Tuesday, July 5, had the relaxed vibe of earlier post-holiday gatherings.
Lambrecht and most of the current Wahpeton City Council welcomed a guest, started forming the agendas of council subcommittees, approved a handful of appointments to city boards and commissions and passed a motion that will allow improvements to the Leach Public Library’s computers.
The most timely information came during Engineering Project Manager Kyle Rogahn’s update. Reconstruction of the portions of 11th Street North and Fourth Street North closest to Dakota Avenue will include replacement of curbs and gutters during the week of Monday, July 11.
“I’m also optimistic that they’ll be able to pave 11th Street with concrete pavement next week,” Rogahn said.
Wahpeton Public Works crews continue to paint crosswalks, Rogahn said. Their current week also includes street sweeping, mowing and potholing. Hot bituminous patching is expected to begin with the next few weeks.
Lambrecht and Rogahn both noted that Wahpeton Public Works has been temporarily impacted by vacations and absences due to illness.
Tuesday’s city council meeting was completed in nearly 24 minutes. Lambrecht and company did not set records for longevity nor brevity, but after all, it was his first council meeting as mayor.
It was also the first Wahpeton City Council meeting attended by Dr. Rod Flanigan, Ph.D., MBA, North Dakota State College of Science’s new president. Flanigan’s life before moving to the Twin Towns Area included serving as a city councilman in Bluffdale, Utah.
“I recognize the time and effort that you put in on behalf of the city and in the interest of the city,” Flanigan said. “Thank you for your time and efforts.”
Flanigan’s visit included his optimism that Wahpeton and NDSCS would have a renewed close relationship.
“One of the key things that students want is to feel more engaged with the community,” Flanigan said, citing feedback he recently received. “We’re going to try to do that. It’s going to take me some time, so be patient with me, but we’re going to get there. I look forward to it.”
Lambrecht said he was excited by Flanigan’s visit and looks forward to more communication.
Shortly after, nine individuals were officially appointed or reappointed to 10 Wahpeton boards and commissions positions. They are as follows:
• Councilman at large Kelly McNary, serving as council representative, and resident Judy Oren, each serving a three-year term expiring in 2025, to the Leach Public Library Board
• 3rd Ward Councilwoman Tiana Bohn, serving a five-year term expiring in 2027, to the Wahpeton Planning Commission
• Jeremy Remily, serving a six-year term expiring in 2028, to the Special Assessment Commission
• Chairman Paul Sjurseth and Bohn, serving as council representative, each serving a four-year term expiring in 2026, to the Wahpeton Convention and Visitors Bureau
• Chairman Mike Bassingthwaite, Steve Ackerman and Kelly Larson, each serving a three-year term expiring in 2025, to the Zoning Adjustment Board
• Mayor Lambrecht, serving a term expiring in 2026, to the Southeast Multi-County Agency (SEMCA) board
The following upcoming council matters, among others, were referred Tuesday to council subcommittees:
• an update on Wahpeton’s preliminary 2023 budget, to the Finance, Personnel and Economic Development Committee; the committee is next scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. Monday, July 11
• an agreement, for the years 2023-2024, with Richland County Communications for 911 communications and dispatch services, to the Public Works and Safety Committee; the committee is next scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 12
• the proposed Keeble Commons green space, to the finance committee
• a new application for Wahpeton’s housing rehabilitation grant and loan program, to the finance committee
With a 5-0 vote, council approved an amendment to the Leach Public Library’s budget totaling up to $20,000. The money will be used for improving the power for 14 computers, upgrading operating systems to the current Windows 10 standard and allowing for possible compatibility with Windows 11 and upgrading security software.
Councilman at large Cory Unruh and Councilwoman Bohn were both absent from Tuesday’s meeting. The Wahpeton City Council presently consists of seven council members and the mayor. Information on the current at-large council position, including how to seek appointment, is available at wahpeton.com under Public Notices.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, July 18 at Wahpeton City Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.