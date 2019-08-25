Dogs and humans have shared many bonds over the centuries. They’ve been masters and pets, close companions and in countless conflicts, trained military colleagues.
The stronger a bond is, the better a dog and a soldier will work, Michael Lister explained. Lister, Wahpeton, served two tours as a U.S. Army dog handler in the Vietnam War.
Beginning in November 1966, Lister handled Krim, a German Shepherd. Krim’s military service ended when she was non-fatally shot in the nose. From January 1969-January 1970, Lister handled Dutchy, another German Shepherd.
“There used to be a joke. If it had two ears, a tail and four legs, it was close enough. These weren’t purebreds by any stretch, but they were considered German Shepherds,” said Lister, now 72.
Earlier in August, Daily News reported on Major, the border collie from Wahpeton donated to aid the Allied efforts in World War II. Major was able to complete his service, be discharged and re-trained as a pet, then lived the rest of his life as a domesticated pet.
Krim, Dutchy and approximately thousands of dogs did not receive the same homecoming.
Approximately 5,000 American dogs and 10,000 handlers served in the Vietnam War from 1965-1972. The exact total is unknown, because records were not kept until 1968. Even then, Lister said, the records weren’t complete.
“German Shepherds were used as sentry dogs, scout dogs and mine and tunnel dogs,” Lister wrote. “Labrador Retrievers were used as tracker dogs.”
Sentry dogs would guard the perimeters of key locations including major military installations, ammunition and weapon storage areas and airfields. They could also be used for listening posts and for ambush patrols outside the perimeter.
“The first hero of the Vietnam era was Nemo, an Air Force sentry dog,” Lister said. “He was brought back to the states for recruiting purposes.”
Prior to the Vietnam War, Americans were encouraged to donate their dogs to the war effort. During the Vietnam era, the military let citizens know it was in need of dogs.
“After Korea, they had shut down the dog program. They had shut it down after World War II, also. The Army had no dogs and to get ready for Vietnam, they had to amass them. There was a bounty for dogs and handlers in Vietnam,” Lister said.
In one of many examples of how times changed, dog owners could then receive anywhere between $1-$300.
Logistics played a larger role in the military’s dog-handling operations and its abandonment, Lister explained.
“Dogs were listed as equipment and it is believed they were later listed as surplus equipment,” he said.
They might have been officially seen as equipment, but for people like Lister, the dogs were appreciated.
“We were with them all the time. We slept with them and went with them on missions,” he said.
Krim and Lister were on a mission when she received her fateful injury. A bullet went through one side of her nose and out the other side. Despite efforts from people including U.S. Rep. Henry B. González, D-Texas, Krim was not discharged. Lister completed his first tour of duty without a dog.
“If the veterinarians said she was no longer capable, she could come back,” Lister recalled. “The vets never said that, but Krim never went on anymore missions. She was shot through the nose, how’s she going to sniff out anything?”
Krim is believed to have been euthanized in 1968 because of non-effectiveness. Euthanasia was a common fate for many military dogs.
According to Lister, approximately 350-500 dogs and 275-330 dog handers were killed in action. Between 1970-1972, at least 371 dogs were euthanized for non-effectiveness and because they’d contracted diseases. An unknown number of dogs died from heat-related issues.
Unlike in previous wars, dogs and handlers were rotated more often. Because of this, a handler could be unaware of a dog’s final fate.
“The logistics and cost of housing the dogs in the U.S. was costly,” Lister said. “This would also include retraining the dogs before they could be put up for adoption or returned to owners.”
Immediate concerns included whether or not the dogs would bring back diseases. One, tropical canine pancytopenia, caused internal bleeding. Dogs were also at risk of dehydration.
If disease wasn’t a primary factor, there was the issue of having the U.S. government be sued by individuals who interacted with — or worse, were attacked by — a military dog.
Times had changed, and not in the dogs’ favor.
“Thousands of dogs were returned from World War II and there were no problems,” Lister said. “There were also no problems with the dogs returning from World War I or Korea.”
By 1970, the public was becoming aware of the dogs’ plight. Congressman John Moss, D-Calif., proposed a bill which would return all military dogs to the United States. It failed to pass.
Handlers were trying to adopt their dogs, Lister recalled. They would volunteer to pay the shipping fees, to no success.
In 1972, 200 military dogs were selected to leave Vietnam. While records are still incomplete, it is believed that 100 dogs were assigned to Pacific military bases and 100 dogs were assigned to bases in the southeast United States.
The other remaining dogs were given to the South Vietnamese Army or euthanized.
“No one knows the exact numbers of dogs given to the Vietnamese or the exact number, but simple math would suggest it was in the thousands,” Lister said.
Less than 30 years later, in 2000, President Bill Clinton signed Robby’s Law. It states that all military working dogs would return to the United States and be retrained for adoption.
“It takes about 12-18 months to complete the adoption,” Lister said. “Now, when they come back, either the owners have the first choice, or the dogs can go into law enforcement or be adopted (by the public).”
Seven years after Robby’s Law passed, “Cracked: The Best Dog in Vietnam” was published. Written by Cynthia Kadohata, the book was based on interviews with dog handlers including Lister.
Like “Major: A Soldier Dog,” “Cracked” is written from the perspective of a military dog. Both books are intended for youth audiences but have received praise from readers of all ages.
“It’s realistic. It tells the story,” Lister said.
More information about the history of American military dogs is available at the Vietnam Dog Handler Association’s website, vdha.us, or the United States War Dogs Association, Inc., www.uswardogs.org.
