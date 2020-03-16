Safety and health of our residents is our top concern. To help limit your exposure to and the risk of COVID-19, we are encouraging our residents to use one of the following payments options for your utilities bill if possible:

• ACH payment: Set up your account to have the payment debited directly from your checking account each month.

• Pay your bill online: You can pay by credit or debit card (convenience fee applies).

• Drop your payment off: There is a silver drop box in the alley way on the west side of City Hall, 420 Nebraska Ave.

• Mail your payments to: Breckenridge Public Utilities, 420 Nebraska Ave., Breckenridge, MN 56520

We encourage you to use one of the above payment options if possible. For more information, visit https://www.breckenridgemn.net/public-utilities-payment-options.

However, our offices will remain open during normal business hours at this time if you need to contact us directly.

