Detective Sgt. Natalie Butenhoff will be retiring at the end of the month from the Breckenridge Police Department after serving 35 years as a Peace Officer.
Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard spoke gratefully during the Monday, Sept. 16 city council meeting to honor Butenhoff’s service at the police department. Butenhoff was awarded a Certificate of Appreciation as well as a Meritorious Service Award signed by Breckenridge Mayor Russ Wilson and Chief Karlgaard.
“On behalf of the Breckenridge Police Department and the City of Breckenridge, I would like to extend our sincere appreciation for your service as a Peace Officer for the past 35 years. You have shown dedication to this department and the community in so many ways. Your willingness to always go above and beyond your normal duties has benefited not only this department, but the entire community,” Chief Karlgaard read.
Other fellow police officers attended the meeting to congratulate her and wish her good luck. Those officers included were: Cayden Barta, Andy Boen, Erich Doehling, Josh Ebert, Alec Gjerdevig and Blake Olson.
“Natalie, your dedication and strong work ethic have defined your very admirable reputation with this department and with this community. You have been instrumental in molding the Breckenridge Police Department into what it is today. Your leadership as sergeant has instilled high expectations in our officers, who display this each and every day. Your desire to solve crimes, your unstoppable drive and your expert skill level as an investigator have led to countless arrests and convictions for serious crimes in our community.” Chief Karlgaard said. “We wish you the best of luck in all of your future endeavors. You will be deeply missed.”
Butenhoff attended Alexandria Technical and Community College where she studied law enforcement. From there, Butenhoff began working for the Breckenridge Police Department as a dispatcher in October 1985. Henceforth, she rose through the ranks. She continued onto police officer, detective and lastly detective sergeant. On multiple occasions, Butenhoff had filled in as acting-chief as well.
In additional police news, the city council approved two hires: Jackson Kriel as a detective sergeant and Gage Miller as a police officer.
In other news, city council members approved a resolution to adopt a collaboration between the City of Breckenridge and West Central Initiative(WCI). This collaboration would establish the “Breckenridge Housing Rehabilitation Loan Program.”
Steve Kent, board member of West Central Initiative, came to the council seeking approval for a project between West Central Initiative and the city.
This loan program is an equitable partnership in which each party will allocate $75,000. Breckenridge will allocate this money from its Housing Development Fund. The funds will be provided to borrowers/contractors to rehabilitate homes and subsequently resell those homes in Breckenridge to repay the loan.
This idea came to fruition from Ben Winchester from the University of Minnesota. Winchester spoke at a WCI board meeting changes within the local region regarding people exiting their homes and the necessity to accommodate that. Winchester’s projections revealed that in the next 15 years, “about a third of the homes we have today will be exited by seniors,” Kent echoed.
There is currently one contractor interested who has identified two homes to purchase with the utilization of this loan program. Kent spoke that this project is expected to start within the next 30 days.
The council approved the eleventh construction change to the water treatment plant in the city. The total for the change order is $9,504. This change would cover the addition of a water meter which would provide the city with information as to how much water the plant is using and provide information to the supervisory control panel. The change order will also cover the addition of lighting to the small room which contains the air compressor of a garage and pipe gallery hallway.
The next city council meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7.
