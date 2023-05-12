Peace Officers Memorial Day will be observed Monday

Richland County Deputy Dean Christopherson's work as a historian previously caught the Daily News' attention back in 2001. Christopherson visited with the present paper to talk about Peace Officers Memorial Day, taking place Monday, May 15, and National Police Week.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Monday, May 15 will mark the 61st Annual Peace Officers Memorial Day. The event was created in late 1961, signed into law the following year and subsequently observed each spring.

Peace Officers Memorial Day is a cornerstone of National Police Week, a time that recognizes all members of law enforcement. It is a special occasion for individuals like Richland County Deputy Dean Christopherson, who is also a longtime historian.

Richland County Sheriff George Moody was shot and killed on Dec. 9, 1911, shortly after his election to a third term, while attempting to evict a man who was illegally staying in a house.
The second Richland County Courthouse, a base of local law enforcement operations. This year marks 150 years of the Richland County Sheriff's Office.
Way back when, sheriff's badges could be made out of commemorative items like silver dollars.


