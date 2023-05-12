Peace Officers Memorial Day will be observed Monday

Richland County Deputy Dean Christopherson's work as a historian previously caught the Daily News' attention back in 2001. Christopherson visited with the present paper to talk about Peace Officers Memorial Day, taking place Monday, May 15, and National Police Week.
Monday, May 15 will mark the 61st Annual Peace Officers Memorial Day. The event was created in late 1961, signed into law the following year and subsequently observed each spring.
Peace Officers Memorial Day is a cornerstone of National Police Week, a time that recognizes all members of law enforcement. It is a special occasion for individuals like Richland County Deputy Dean Christopherson, who is also a longtime historian.
“North Dakota’s had 60 officers who have died in the line of duty,” Christopherson said. “Nationwide, it’s been approximately 30,000. Agencies are now starting to find out more through historical research. It’s an important thing that the community still remember those that gave their lives in the line of duty.”
This year marks the sesquicentennial of the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. Richland County, North Dakota, had two high ranking officials die in the line of duty in just over six years in the 1910s.
Sheriff George Moody was shot and killed on Dec. 9, 1911, shortly after his election to a third term, while attempting to evict a man who was illegally staying in a house. Deputy Sheriff Evan Jones was shot and killed on April 7, 1917, while serving civil papers.
North Dakota’s 60 in the line of duty deaths for officers compares to 350 for the state of Colorado, including 77 members of the Denver Police Department. Christopherson estimated that was the highest amount for a non-Los Angeles municipality west of the Mississippi River.
“After over more than three decades of doing this, I can tell you that the vast majority of people that we ever contact or deal with either made a mistake or did something dumb or just, for a moment, lost control and would never need to contact the police again. But there’s a very small percentage of people who continue on with causing issues,” Christopherson said.
Christopherson recently returned to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office after many years serving the city of Denver in law enforcement and as a historian. His prior experience in Richland County included working for the sheriff’s office and the Southeast Multi-Agency (SEMCA) drug task force.
“I retired in Denver on April 8, drove back on April 9 and was back working on April 10,” Christopherson said. “I was coming back to a familiar area and getting used to things again. In fact, I put on my 30-year-old uniform.”
Police Week allows people like Christopherson to reflect on national statistics.
“Even to this day, disturbance, domestic violence incidents or traffic stops are the primary events when officers are getting shot,” he said.
Crime in America.net has even more information. There have been more than 32,000 police officers’ deaths since 1786, the website reported.
“Some of the highest numbers came in 2020 (373) and 2021 (472), per the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.
While an increasing amount of officers’ deaths are happening due to the effects of COVID, incidents of violence are still common.
“The National Fraternal Order of Police reports that as of midnight on Dec. 19, there have been been 323 officers shot in the line of duty,” it was reported in 2022.
What was especially concerning, according to the Fraternal Order of Police, was that 124 officers were shot in “ambush” style attacks. Those led to more than half of the deaths in 2022.
Despite this, Christopherson is among those believing that law enforcement, public safety and overall support for the betterment of communities are not going to become a thing of the past.
“I’ve spent more than three decades in law enforcement,” he said. “I was on the Wahpeton Fire Department. I was on the Dickinson Fire Department. Public safety is an integral part of every community. There’s about 30,000 fire departments in America. Twenty-nine thousand of them are staffed by volunteers.”