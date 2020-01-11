Peace-Trinity says farewell to Pastor Daenzer

After equipping and directing Pastor Sean Daenzer to provide shepherding for the Peace Lutheran, Barney, and Trinity Lutheran, Great Bend congregations for close to eight years, the Holy Spirit has called him to serve as Director of Worship for the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, and as the chaplain at the International Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Pastor Daenzer, his wife Audrey, and daughters Lucia, Monica, and Renata will be moving in mid-January to begin their new ministry.
Pastor Daenzer’s farewell service was a joint Peace-Trinity service held at Trinity in Great Bend on Sunday, Jan. 5. Guests at the service were many members from neighboring congregations who had worked with and learned to appreciate Pastor Daenzer’s ministry while he served as their pastor during their churches’ vacancy.
Special music during the service was provided by organist Alyson Jezusko, violinist Andrew Jacobson, and by the Trinity Schola Cantorum, members Talitha, Esther and Maggie Benton and Anna Malmberg.
Following the service, Parish Chairman Vance Vosberg from Peace, and congregation Chairman Stan Stein from Trinity presented the Daenzer family with a gift from the parish. The girls’ choir then led the congregation in singing “Give Thanks with a Grateful Heart,” a fitting farewell for a faithful servant.
During the coffee and cake reception which followed, Circuit Visitor Pastor Matthew Tooman of Immanuel, Wahpeton, presented Pastor Daenzer with a gift from the Southeast Circuit, The Lutheran Service Book Companion to the Hymns. Pastor Tooman will serve as vacancy pastor for the Peace-Trinity Parish.
The Peace-Trinity Parish met with the North Dakota District President on Jan. 7 to begin the Call process. Peace Lutheran’s service will continue to be on Sunday mornings. The Trinity congregation will hold its worship services on Saturday evenings.
