Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Fergus Falls, Minn.

A 28-year-old Rothsay, Minnesota, woman was struck by a vehicle along Interstate 94, west of Highway 210 in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, Wednesday morning, Feb. 24.
The 15-year-old driver of the vehicle continued driving and hit a tow truck and pickup truck before coming to a stop. Their passenger was an 18-year-old from St. Paul, Minnesota. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and road conditions were snowy and icy, according to a Minnesota State Patrol incident report.
The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls. The driver, their passenger and the drivers of the tow truck and pickup truck were not injured, the incident report stated.
Otter Tail County and Fergus Falls Police Department responded to the incident.
